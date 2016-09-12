The world in brief

5.3 earthquake hurts 30 in Macedonia

SKOPJE, Macedonia -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck on the outskirts of Macedonia's capital Sunday, injuring at least 30 people and causing minor damage to buildings, authorities said.

The quake occurred just after 8 a.m. CDT, according to seismologist Dragana Cernih from the national seismological observatory.

At least 30 people were slightly injured leaving their homes in panic, crisis management department spokesman Nadica Vckova said late Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey also gave the quake a preliminary magnitude of 5.3, with its epicenter a little more than 2 miles east-northeast of Skopje.

Cernih said at least four aftershocks followed the quake, while a smaller quake was recorded earlier in the day.

Separatist rally draws Catalan throngs

MADRID -- Hundreds of thousands of separatist-minded Catalans rallied in Barcelona on Sunday to show their support for an independent nation that would break away from Spain.

Barcelona police estimated on their Twitter account that about 540,000 people attended the demonstration in support of a legally-binding referendum on secession.

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said that he plans to propose a government-approved binding independence referendum to secede from Spain by next year. Spain, which opposes secession, argues that an independent Catalonia would be ejected from the European Union and left out from using the euro currency.

Catalan National Day has long been used to mobilize the masses in support of secession from Spain.

Catalonia accounts for less than 7 percent of Spain's total area, but its 7.5 million people make up 16 percent of Spain's population and account for 18 percent of the nation's economic output.

55 arrested at interfaith-vows protest

LONDON -- Police arrested 55 people and seized bladed weapons after dozens of men occupied a Sikh temple in central England on Sunday. A Sikh youth group said it was protesting the temple's use for interfaith weddings.

The Warwickshire Police force said officers were called early Sunday morning to the Gurdwara Sahib Leamington and Warwick temple in Leamington Spa, a town 100 miles northwest of London.

Police said they had made 55 arrests on suspicion of aggravated trespass. They said no one was injured.

The force said "a significant number" of bladed weapons had been seized, though it didn't say of what kind. Some Sikh men wear a ceremonial dagger known as a kirpan.

Police said the occupation wasn't related to terrorism, but was "an escalation of an ongoing local dispute."

A group called Sikh Youth Birmingham said on its Facebook page that a peaceful protest was taking place against an interfaith wedding scheduled at the temple. They said they were upholding the "sanctity" of the Sikh religious wedding ceremony.

3 women in Kenya slain assailing police

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Three women have been killed after they attacked a police station in the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa on Sunday, a police official said.

One of the women threw a firebomb at officers while another pulled out a knife, Mombasa police chief Parterson Maelo said, adding two policemen were wounded in the attack.

The women, who were wearing face-concealing niqabs, were then shot by police. One of the women had a suicide vest that didn't detonate, another police official said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Maelo said the women arrived at the central police station Sunday morning to report a stolen telephone.

"While the officers were questioning them about the particulars of the stolen phone, one of them drew a knife and another threw a petrol bomb at the officers of the report office," he said.

Two of the suspects have been identified as Kenyans Fatuma Omar and Tasmin Yakub Abdullahi Farah, police spokesman Charles Owino said.

A raid was conducted at Farah's house, leading to the arrest of three Somali refugees for questioning, he said.

