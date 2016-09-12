Triceps extension variation challenges shoulders

I will always be passionate about creating "new and exciting" exercise programs. I believe that exercise adherence -- sticking with the program -- can be improved simply by giving clients activities and movement patterns that not only address their goals but are interesting to do.

We shouldn't merely engage in exercise, exercise should keep us engaged.

This week, I'll provide a few tips for "stoking the fire" by planning your exercise program to maximize motivation and also efficiency. Plus, I'll introduce a new twist on an old favorite.

I'm going to assume that the vast majority of Master Class readers are adults who have a fair amount of exercise experience. Such people, for the most part, know what activities keep them interested. Some people like the outdoors , others enjoy lifting weights, and another group prefers sports.

For so many years, exercise was something that people did grudgingly because they were interested in achieving the benefits associated with being active. My advice is to scrap this model completely. Why? Because life is too short!

Why spend three to five hours per week doing something you don't enjoy?

I urge clients to choose activities that can help them achieve fitness goals while entertaining them -- whether the activity is hiking, softball or jogging with the dog. And, yes, the activity can also be a traditional cardiovascular endurance, strength training or flexibility activity that you just happen to enjoy.

The key is to have fun, actual fun, while leading a physically active life with physical, emotional and psychological benefits.

This week's exercise is a perfect addition for those who enjoy strength-training. The Underhand Triceps Extension is a great way to mix up an upper body routine that will really challenge the shoulders and triceps.

1. Select a pair of dumbbells (light/medium weight) and lie on your back on an exercise bench.

2. While holding the dumbbells, extend your arms over your chest and rotate your hands so your palms face toward your head. This is your starting position.

3. Bend the elbows and allow the dumbbells to move slowly down toward your chest.

4. As the dumbbells almost reach the chest, reverse direction and slowly extend both elbows fully.

5. Maintain the same wrist/palm position throughout the movement for 12 repetitions, and do two sets.

The Underhand Triceps Extension is a safe and effective way to strengthen the upper body. Compared to the traditional bench press, it engages the pectoral muscles less and the anterior deltoid and triceps significantly more. Plus, it's fun!

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

ActiveStyle on 09/12/2016