Town hopes Kevin Bacon will attend its 3rd Baconfest

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A Vermont town hopes to bring home the bacon for its third annual Baconfest — Kevin Bacon, that is.

The Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce launched a social media blitz last month inviting Bacon to Saturday's event. Residents in Brattleboro have been photographed with a life-size cardboard cutout of him as part of the campaign.

So far, there's been no word from Bacon. "Flat Bacon" has appeared with Democratic Gov. Peter Shumlin and Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, among others.

When asked about the likelihood of the real Bacon attending, the chamber's executive director told WCAX-TV: "Pretty much zero, but we thought it's worth a try."

Baconfest features races, music and bacon recipes. It'll end with a screening of the Kevin Bacon film "Footloose."