The wrath of Kim

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un recently ordered the execution by firing squad of a top government official for unspecified high crimes and misdemeanors against the state. Deputy Premier Kim Yong Jin, 63, was dispatched in a blaze of fire from an anti-aircraft gun, a South Korean newspaper reports.

What infraction prompted the supreme leader's ire?

Some accounts suggest that Kim Yong Jin dozed off during a meeting with He Who Is Not To Be Trifled With. Although maybe Kim Jong Un instead found fault with the deputy's reported "disrespectful posture." Was he slouching? Pouting? Unclear.

Whatever his capital crime, Kim Yong Jin now becomes a global object of sympathy among all those millions of suffering, sleep-tempted minions trapped in interminable meetings that meander this way and that, sapping from its participants the very will to live.

Kim Jong Un isn't the only dear leader who demands stern-faced attention at meetings.

American workers have told pollsters they'd opt to watch paint dry or undergo a root canal instead of being trapped in a go-nowhere meeting.

In the past we've cheered smart thinkers who innovated ways to reduce the inevitable meeting creep and veer. There's the walking meeting. Another idea: Everyone stands. That way, no one gets too comfortable. Purportedly that helps meetings move along at a rapid clip, eliminating distractions and digressions.

Note to standing-meeting bosses: The point isn't to stand for very long. The point is to dispense with all the pleasantries, fripperies, self-promotional gasbaggery, diatribes, passive-aggressive snipes and GET TO THE POINT of why the meeting was called in the first place.

If bosses can't limit meetings they at least should provide roll-up napping mats for employees. That way, workers will be refreshed and ready to go when the dithering and digressing . . . finally . . . ends.

Editorial on 09/12/2016