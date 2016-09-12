TCU says Kenny Hill's TD celebration was religious expression

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill (7) gives a throat-slash gesture after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against Arkansas on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.

— TCU coach Gary Patterson said the motion that quarterback Kenny Hill made in the end zone late in regulation of a double-overtime home loss to Arkansas "had something to do with his religious beliefs."

Officials interpreted Hill making a throat-slashing gesture after he scored with just over 2 minutes left in regulation and handed out a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to the Horned Frogs. The score put TCU ahead 28-20, but the penalty helped set up a short field for Arkansas to drive for the tying score to force overtime.

"We got beat by three points in overtime," Patterson said. "That was the most important part of the ball game, not a gesture in the end zone."

