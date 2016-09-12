WHAT: Nabisco Good Thins in new flavors

STATS: Vary by flavor. A serving of the Sea Salt corn variety (41 pieces) contains 120 calories and 1.5 fat, 25 carbohydrate, 1 fiber, zero sugar and 2 protein grams. More information at goodthins.com.

THE SKINNY: We've got good news if you like Good Thins, Nabisco's line of snack crackers with no artificial colors, cholesterol, partially hydrogenated oils or high-fructose corn syrup: There are three more flavors.

There's a new oat variety (Sweet Oat & Flax), corn variety (Sea Salt) and potato variety (White Cheddar), joining the other kinds of potato (Original, Spinach & Garlic, Sweet Potato), chickpea (Garlic & Herb) and rice (Veggie Blend, Poppy & Sesame Seed, Simply Salt, Sea Salt & Pepper) crackers that debuted in March.

Of the new flavors, we prefer the sturdier corn and oat versions. The box of the wimpy potato contained mostly broken pieces. Some Good Thins are just too thin.

-- Jennifer Christman

Slim Pickings is a weekly review of light foods. Email:

jchristman@arkansasonline.com

ActiveStyle on 09/12/2016