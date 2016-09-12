Prosecutors: Man used dating services to get cash from women

CAMDEN, N.J.— Federal prosecutors say a man used telephone dating services to lure and defraud women out of thousands of dollars while on probation for a similar scheme.

Patrick Giblin, formerly of Ventnor, N.J., faces a wire fraud charge. He made his initial court appearance Monday.

Prosecutors say from December 2012 to December 2014, Giblin sought to lure women in the U.S. and Canada into relationships. Prosecutors say he would then ask them for loans he didn't repay.

Giblin was sentenced in April 2007 to nearly 10 years in federal prison on wire fraud charges related to a similar scheme. Prosecutors say while on supervised release, he fled to Colonie, N.Y., and continued to get money.

The federal public defender's office represents Gibbs and doesn't comment on pending cases.