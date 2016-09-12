Pope County road to have seal work

Sealing a section of Arkansas 27 in Pope County will require a series of alternating lane closures beginning Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

Crews applying liquid asphalt and pea gravel, also known as chip-seal, will require reducing traffic to one lane within the work zone, between Dover and Scottsville from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 19, weather permitting.

The agency calls chip-seal, formally known as bituminous surface treatment, a proven and economical method to seal cracks and provide a durable surface using local materials.

Loose material is swept from the roadway after the treatment, but it often takes from four to eight days until the gravel is fully bonded to the roadway, the department said.

