Pneumonia diagnosis fuels questions about Clinton's health

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves after leaving an apartment building Sunday in New York. Clinton's campaign said the Democratic presidential nominee left the 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York early after feeling "overheated."

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — For weeks, Hillary Clinton dismissed questions about her health as little more than a conspiracy theory, part of a "wacky strategy" cooked up by rival Donald Trump as he embraced an "alternative reality."

Those concerns are now unavoidable, made real by Clinton's abrupt departure Sunday from a 9/11 anniversary ceremony and a video showing the Democratic nominee staggering and eventually slumping forward before being held up by three people as she was helped into a van.

The damage was compounded by the nearly eight hours of silence from Clinton and her team about the health scare, as well as the Sunday evening disclosure she had been diagnosed Friday with pneumonia.

Clinton's doctor said the 68-year-old former secretary of state "became overheated and dehydrated" at the 9/11 ceremony in Manhattan. Dr. Lisa R. Barback said Clinton was examined at her home in suburban New York and "is now rehydrated and recovering nicely."

Late Sunday, she canceled plans to travel to California for two days of fundraising, campaign events and an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

In phone-in television interviews Monday morning, Trump was uncharacteristically subdued about Clinton's health issues. On CNBC, he said he takes no satisfaction from her problems. On Fox News, he said he hopes "she gets well and gets back on the trail and we'll be seeing her at the debate." The first of three debates is scheduled for Sept. 26.

Trump also said he had a physical last week and will release detailed health information when he gets the results, which are expected in coming days. "I think they're going to be good. I feel great," he said on Fox and Friends.

Both candidates have so far released only limited health records.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.