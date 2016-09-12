Other days

100 years ago

Sept. 12, 1916

• A party of Little Rock men today will accompany Major H. C. Fiske, United States army, to inspect the proposed site of the power dam on the upper Ouachita river, which is being considered as a possible location for the $20,000,000 government nitrate plant. The site is 10 miles from Hot Springs. The party will leave the Hotel Marion at 6 a.m. in automobiles. In it will be Major Fiske, C. J. Griffith, manager of the Little Rock Railway and Electric Company, W. F. McKnight of the Arkansas Railroad Commission, C. C. Kavanaugh and probably Major Elliott J. Dent, in charge of the United States engineers' office at Little Rock.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1966

MARVELL -- The organization that represents the Negro parents who are holding their children out of schools in the Marvell School District said Sunday that the parents would ignore the advice of state Education Commissioner A. W. Ford to end the boycott. The Marvell District 22 Action Committee said that the parents would not send their children to school until the federal District Court had acted on a suit they have filed against the Marvell School Board and until the Negroes have been given their rights "to a free, equal, integrated education."

25 years ago

Sept. 12, 1991

CONWAY -- Inmates serving time for drug offenses should be released if drug task force members tampered with the evidence against them, a Conway lawyer said. "I think they should recognize in these cases they can't enter ... evidence that was tampered with," attorney Kenneth Fuchs said Tuesday. Prosecuting Attorney H.G. Foster contends three drug task force agents tampered with evidence in at least six cases.

10 years ago

Sept. 12, 2006

• A federal jury will begin deciding this morning whether Wyeth Pharmaceuticals was responsible for a Benton woman's breast cancer. The jury that has listened to three weeks of testimony in a Little Rock courtroom is the first in the country to hear details of one of about 5,000 cases with similar claims pending against the New Jersey-based company. A second trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday in state court in Philadelphia, with a third trial scheduled to begin shortly thereafter in Reno, Nev. Among the series of trials to follow is a second one in Little Rock in October.

