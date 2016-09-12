New Miss Arkansas named after Shields wins Miss America

Savannah Skidmore at the Miss Arkansas pageant in July.

HOT SPRINGS — The state has a new Miss Arkansas after Savvy Shields won the Miss America pageant Sunday.

The Miss Arkansas Scholarship Pageant said Monday that Savannah Skidmore is the new Miss Arkansas 2016. Skidmore will assume the duties of Miss Arkansas because Shields is now Miss America.

Skidmore, who is 21, is from Calico Rock and is a senior at the University of Arkansas majoring in broadcast journalism. She'd competed at the Miss Arkansas pageant as Miss University of Arkansas and was named first runner-up.

During her year as Miss Arkansas, Skidmore will promote her personal platform of suicide prevention and awareness.