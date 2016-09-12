Miss Arkansas adds Miss America crown

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields won the Miss America pageant Sunday night in Atlantic City, becoming Arkansas' first Miss America in 35 years.

Shields topped a field of 52 contestants to win the crown and the title of Miss America 2017, succeeding the outgoing Miss America Betty Cantrell. She became the new Miss America on a night where she referred to Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park in her introduction and was cut off while responding to a question about her thoughts on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Shields also performed a jazz dance to "They Just Keep Moving the Line" from the TV show Smash, for which she won a preliminary competition last week.

Shields, interviewed by host Sage Steele just before being announced as the winner, noted the "sisterhood" with other contestants and called the experience "so special."

"Every single girl here would do an amazing job as Miss America," she said.

During the onstage interview portion of the competition, she was asked what she thought of Clinton, one of several political questions asked of the contestants.

"If you're trying to be leader of the free world, everything you say and do matters and all of your actions are held to a higher standard," Shields said. "And unfortunately the media does love to sensationalize everything, and it's hard to tell what is truth and what is truly scandal."

She went on to say both of the "contestants" in the race had done a "good job," before correcting herself with a laugh and saying she actually meant the candidates. Then, as Shields started to say Clinton and Trump "need to watch what they're doing," she was cut off because of a 20-second limit on responses.

Shields, a Fayetteville native, who is an art major at the University of Arkansas who wants to help people make better food choices, and her secret dream is to be a backup dancer for Beyonce. She was named Miss Arkansas in July.

She is only the third Arkansan to be crowned Miss America, following Donna Axum Whitworth in 1963 and Elizabeth Ward Gracen in 1981.

The first runner-up Sunday night was Miss South Carolina Rachel Wyatt. The rest of the top five were Miss New York Camille Sims, Miss Washington Alicia Cooper and Miss Mississippi Laura Lee Lewis.

The rest of the top 15 finalists came from California, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Miss Missouri Erin O'Flaherty, the first openly gay contestant in the history of the pageant, was not among the top 15 picked to advance during the pageant's nationally televised finale.

Djuan Trent competed in the Miss America pageant as Miss Kentucky in 2011, when she finished in the top 10. She came out as a lesbian in 2014.

The pageant from Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall included contestants from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The pageant began in Atlantic City in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourist season beyond Labor Day weekend.

