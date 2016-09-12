LR police identify homicide victim

Little Rock police on Sunday identified a man who was shot and killed Saturday outside an apartment building in southwest Little Rock.

Ketre'vian Gordon, 18, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said. His name was released after police notified his family.

Officers were called to 5517 W. 51st St. about 8:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found Gordon dead behind the apartment building, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.

Police said Saturday they didn't have any information on a suspect, whether there was more than one gunman and whether they fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The killing was Little Rock's 24th of the year, and the 12th in the southwest patrol area.

McClanahan said Sunday that Gordon did not live at the complex, but that police had no more details to release.

The investigation is continuing.

