Thank you for publishing Jack C. McFarlin's letter, "Using up our planet." With his question of "how many millions of internal-combustion engines are started and run every 24 hours," Mr. McFarlin reminds of the worldwide climate-damaging intertwining between fossil fuels, economic production, and consumer decisions.

Climate-change actions surely need to address and unravel this long-standing link, so that cleaner, greener, economically competitive options emerge. Gradually introducing a truer cost of fossil-fuel production and consumption into the market approaches this goal. Fossil-fuel companies have benefited from billions of subsidy dollars for decades. Certainly this arrangement has profited producers and consumers, but the status quo is no longer climatically sustainable. Moreover, fossil-fuel business models have not had to account for the public health and climate impact of CO 2 emissions.

A Carbon Fee and Dividend (CF&D) initiative, such as outlined by Citizens' Climate Lobby, corrects this imbalance by placing a steadily rising fee on fossil fuels. Monthly dividends go to American families. National and Arkansas-specific studies conducted by Regional Economic Models Inc. show this approach reduces CO 2 emissions, drives greener economic innovation and growth, while safeguarding low- and middle-income Americans during transition from fossil fuels. A border adjustment protects American businesses and workers.

Mr. McFarlin is right: It doesn't pay to mess with Mother Nature. But it does pay to correct our financial relationship with fossil fuels. CF&D is one such way, producing a win for the climate, the economy and families.

JAN SCHAPER

Eureka Springs

Just let old news go

We have problems with people in our country not wanting to let certain topics go away and, by endlessly repeating them, perhaps the biggest contributors to this problem are politicians and TV news.

A good example is Hillary Clinton's emails. She has said she made a mistake many times, but we hear about this over and again, ad infinitum. The news, especially at the national level, adds fuel to the fire with a constant harangue on this topic from their various correspondents. As far as I am concerned, this subject has been fully covered long ago. She made a mistake, which all of us are guilty of. Let it go.

The other problem, mainly with the local TV news, is to repeat stories over and over again, without much detail, when we heard them the first time. This is especially true right after a weekend, when we often get a carbon copy of what we heard during the weekend. Frankly, local news has become less and less important to me since there is no depth to what is reported.

Local news should focus on the local area and stay away from national reporting. A short, rapid-fire delivery of what happened followed by non-news items does not make it for me, and wastes my time. I prefer to read the more detailed story from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, at my leisure.

Come on, news people, change your focus and perhaps your format, and for some of the topics, let them go.

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock

Agency doesn't listen

The well-written piece by Anthony Newkirk in Friday's opinion section parrots what I said this past week in that it seems the leadership of the city/county government have sold out to the frivolity of the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. I say again that the only reason there was a public comment period is because it's the law. There apparently was no intention of changing one iota of the debacle proposed.

No one from the department ever responded to the suggestion that Interstate 30 does not have to come through the center of this city.

It's the "We got money, we have to spend it" notion at work again. Makes you want to scream ...

SKIP HARRIS

Benton

The gift of gardening

As time goes by, we recognize the challenge of our Pulaski County judges when trying to fill a niche for the variety of citizenry. Years ago, the quest for nutritious diets and regular exercise exposed the potential for a community garden for those wanting to grow their own food. Land was offered and included abundant regular exercise. The Pulaski County Garden Center has been nurtured and grown into an envious jewel, demonstrating public resources used for benefits extraordinaire.

Gardening becomes a journey for many a neophyte after turning over their first spade of soil. Gardening is learning what, when and how to plant, to nurture, harvest, consume, store and preserve those wonderful delicious yields of our labor. It forever changes your lifestyle and exemplifies farm to table.

It's not just about feeding yourself. It's about sharing your abundance with your family, neighbors, friends, the merchants and professionals you visit, and with food pantries and kitchens throughout our community. It's about sharing your experiences and knowledge and about being social, caring, helpful, complementary and even friendly competition.

Over this past half-century or so, hundreds of gardeners have grown tons of food down by the river. Now, I reminisce about that regular exercise that began when I was younger, just 35 seasons ago, and yearn for the springtimes ahead when again I will have the opportunity to grow more vegetables and share.

Thanks, Pulaski County!

JIM GEE

Little Rock

On respect for nation

General concerns I have:

Desecration of the flag at Donald Trump political events. Was it likely that such was promoted by the Democratic Party supporters who were attempting to promote discord and chaos? Should the party have intervened and done its best to end such behaviors? Over-attention to the Khizr Kahn family (Muslim) who had lost their American soldier son in Afghanistan, as opposed to little attention given to families who suffered loss as a result of the mayhem caused by Army Major Nidal Hasan in Texas, who incidentally was medically educated at the expense of the U.S. government. Credit should be given to the Republican Party, beginning with President Lincoln, and continuing for the welfare and rights of blacks. I believe giving credit to Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party for such is analogous to forgetting one's own heritage or a barren animal. As a senior veteran, nearing a century in age, who spent nearly four years in U.S. armed services, on foreign soil over three years, in combat more than five months, and who suffered a service-connected injury, I have strong feelings for the United States of America, its values and heritage, which includes respect for government and respect for the flag. I am more than distressed to see what is happening within this country. I trust this respect is shared by citizens of the United States and particularly by those who have given portions of their lives or have suffered the loss of those near to them.

GEORGE MORROW

Solgohachia

New name for dinner

There has been recent controversy over so many of our traditional names now tainted by past heroes being held to 21st century standards of correctness, including the Democratic Party's newfound embarrassment over its major fundraiser being called the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner.

I agree that Thomas Jefferson is a most inappropriate icon of the present Democratic Party. After all, his Democratic-Republican Party, founded in 1792, was then the party of small and limited government and individual liberty and popularly called the Republicans anyway; not appropriate. Andrew Jackson, on the other hand, I find the perfect icon for them, since he was a racist, a bully, feared and loathed banks, wrecked the American economy, and whose demagoguery at the foundation of the modern Democratic Party in 1828 saw the White House turned into a vulgar party house. Keep him.

Having gone from the party of white racism through most of its existence to the party of anti-white racism during my lifetime, it seems to me he is still most appropriate. To replace the now unfashionable Jefferson, I suggest someone indicative of the modern party's willingness to overlook any impropriety and embrace any level of dishonesty in search of electoral victory. Let their big fundraiser henceforth be the Jackson-Clinton Dinner. I believe no two names more appropriately capture their history and current ethos.

KARL T. KIMBALL

Little Rock

