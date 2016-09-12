Late kickoff for Arkansas-Texas A&M

Arkansas and Texas A&M play during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

— Arkansas' game against Texas A&M next Saturday is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

The game is one of three potential top 25 matchups that day in the SEC. The Florida-Tennessee game was selected by CBS, which has first pick, while the Georgia-Ole Miss game will start at noon on ESPN.

Arkansas' game against Texas A&M will be preceded by Auburn-LSU on ESPN. That game will begin at 5 p.m.

The No. 24 Razorbacks and No. 17 Aggies are both ranked in this week's AP poll. Texas A&M plays at Auburn on Saturday.

Arkansas and Texas A&M last played a top 25 matchup in 2011.