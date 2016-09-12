Jeff Long: Continuing Razorback games at War Memorial will be 'difficult decision'

Jeff Long, athletics director for the University of Arkansas, is shown in this file photo.

Arkansas Athletics Director Jeff Long said Monday that determining whether the Razorbacks keep playing at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock after the current contract expires will be "a difficult decision to make."

After speaking to a crowd including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson at the Little Rock Touchdown Club luncheon Monday afternoon, Long said there was no immediate timetable on the impending choice. The Arkansas football team is under contract to play one game in Little Rock each season until 2018. The Razorbacks play Alcorn State at War Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1.

As for the expansion of Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, which was approved by the university's board of trustees last week, Long said construction will begin after the Hogs host LSU on Nov. 12. Construction will continue through the 2017 season, but Long said it won't affect the existing seating. The expansion is scheduled to be finished by the 2018 season.

"I certainly hope this state doesn't turn the decision about Little Rock, about adding to [Razorback Stadium] into a great stadium debate," Long told the crowd. "To divide makes no sense to me."

