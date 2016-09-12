In the news

• Pope Francis called upon the Gabonese, especially Catholics, to be "builders of peace" and prayed for the victims of violent clashes in the nation, where a presidential election spurred fraud accusations and protests in which the opposition says up to 100 people have died while the government has put the toll at three.

• Lori Pampilo Harris, a senior city adviser in Orlando, Fla., is one of multiple city officials who, citing the long-term ill effects seen in survivors of acts of domestic terrorism elsewhere, have expressed a desire to keep open for a few more years an assistance center for the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

• Alexander Wang, a fashion designer, announced in his finale at New York Fashion Week his collaboration with adidas Originals for a line of unisex apparel and footwear that seeks to, in his words, "disrupt" the Adidas look.

• Alexandro Garibaldi, 24, was arrested in the death of his cousin, Joaquin Mendez, 23, who was found dead with a gunshot wound in his chest after he was overheard by a witness, Tampa, Fla., police said, wondering aloud whether a bullet-resistant vest he had just put on "still worked," to which Garibaldi responded, "Let's see."

• Peter Newsham, acting police chief in Washington, D.C., said Terrence Sterling, 31, of Maryland died from gunshot wounds inflicted by an officer after Sterling rammed his motorcycle into the passenger-side door of a police car after a traffic stop.

• Bryan Akipa, a 59-year-old member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribe in South Dakota who carves and plays his own flutes, will be recognized in Washington as the recipient of the nation's highest honor in the folk and traditional arts, the National Heritage Fellowship.

• Ariadna Leon, one of thousands of people in Mexico who protested a national bid to allow same-sex marriage, said at a Tijuana rally that "marriage is between a man and woman for the purpose of procreation" and called for the respect of "the nucleus of society," family.

• Timothy Bradshaw, fire chief in Taunton, Mass., said that during a speed-boat race on a lake, one of the three boats spun out at 65 mph, causing a pileup and killing one of the drivers.

• Thomas Kapusta of Westbury on Long Island, N.Y., will be sentenced today for taking part in the killing of 11 federally protected hawks at his mother's home, saying the hawks were killing his racing pigeons.

