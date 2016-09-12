Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You're cultivating a power that centers on your habit of being friendly, polite and charming while gently insisting that others hold up their end of the deal. You'll find a treasure in November.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Talk about something you believe in and you'll sell it a million times, and more convincingly, than someone using a bag of tricks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll prove your worth through discretion while others try to prove it by spilling all they know. Guess who wins the trust?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Solitude appeals, as you're not in the mood to lead or follow. If you must interact, walk beside one who can do either.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A change seems trivial, but the way you handle it shows how you'll handle the boom the "triviality" sets off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When you have no idea what they're talking about, say so. Take the embarrassment in stride and get up to speed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some say true love needs no words, yet without words, how will the other person know? Don't let it go unsaid.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The priority is how well you fit the job. Strip away anything that might distract others from seeing you in the role.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Ones you helped want to show gratitude, but go overboard or in a wrong direction. The effort will make you smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): While it's exhausting to spend hours in the grip of some emotion, it's also a springboard for astounding creativity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sorting information can be a lot of work. Giving less will be better than giving too much.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A project is at a frustrating point. A change will soon expose the big picture.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Plan B would make you just as happy as Plan A, if not more so. Plan C is not so bad, either.

