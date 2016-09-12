Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about clothing labels. A reader wrote: "Why do clothing manufacturers persist in putting scratchy labels in the necks of shirts and nightwear? I have two brand-new garments that I put holes in trying to remove the uncomfortable labels!

"The least they could do is give us a fighting chance of removing the labels (without damaging our new clothes) by sewing them in with long stitches in a contrasting color of thread. Better yet, no label at all.

"Thanks for your columns; I've been reading them for years and have implemented many hints. But sometimes I read a hint and think: 'I've been doing that all my life! There are people who don't know this?"'

-- Judy N., Ohio

DEAR READERS: Here are some other possible uses for mouse pads:

• As drink coasters.

• Under a sewing-machine pedal to reduce slippage.

• Cut into small pieces and place under table legs.

• Place under in-house potted plants.

• Under hot casserole dishes.

DEAR HELOISE: Thanks for the advice on how to store batteries (not in the refrigerator). However, is there a proper way to dispose of batteries? I'm guessing most people throw their batteries into the trash can. Is that a bad thing?

-- Harry P., Texas

DEAR READER: After a bit of research, here's what I'd recommend, as there are a variety of household-type batteries in any one home:

Everyday alkaline batteries, which are most of your household types, can go out with the regular trash. Lithium-ion batteries, like those used in cellphones and laptop computers, also can be placed in the garbage, as long as they have been fully discharged. If not, dispose of them at a household hazardous-waste site. Silver-oxide batteries and button cells, normally used in watches, calculators and hearing aids, also should be disposed of at a household hazardous-waste site.

DEAR HELOISE: Before I sew, I fill all of my sewing-machine bobbins with the thread I'll be using for the project and place them in an eyeglass case that snaps shut. This way, I know where they are, and if it falls to the ground, the case stays shut!

-- Georgia H., San Antonio

