For better care

A recent edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contained an obituary that specifically and, I am sure, painfully cited "addiction" as a contributing cause of a young man's death. I appreciate this family sharing this sad information. Their sharing may prevent another person from dying.

Unfortunately deaths, overdoses, motor-vehicle accidents, and much personal chaos are far too frequent with inappropriate use of opioids and other controlled substances. For many dependent and addicted users, the source of the drug is not the street; it is a physician's office or a hospital emergency room.

This inappropriate use has been dramatically escalating throughout America for a decade or longer. Fortunately, every day that goes by, more activities are occurring which will help reduce this destruction.

For several years, thanks to the Arkansas General Assembly and the Health Department, Arkansas has had an effective Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to help prescribers see what their patients are using, where prescriptions are being filled, and whether patients are doctor-shopping at more than one facility in order to obtain additional drugs.

These kinds of databases accessible to providers are helping save lives. Unfortunately not every controlled-substance prescriber in Arkansas is registered with this program.

Effective Oct. 1, 2016, any new provider coming into our Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield networks must be registered with the Arkansas Prescription Drug Monitoring Program if that provider holds a DEA certificate for controlled-substances prescribing.

All current network providers have until April 1, 2017, to register. Registration is free, and it only takes a few minutes to complete the registration. Under the law, a prescriber may designate someone in the facility, such as a nurse, to be that prescriber's delegate for checking the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program database, once that delegate has also registered.

When a prescriber checks the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, a patient's problem is not solved. The challenge may just be beginning, but opioid addiction and dependency are treatable.

I hope that once a prescriber becomes aware that a patient is in trouble, discussions will occur that lead to much safer drug use, better pain management, and treatment for addiction when appropriate.

As the chief medical officer for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, I am pleased we have taken this small step toward improved patient care.

I strongly encourage all prescribers in Arkansas who manage patients on controlled substances to register with the Arkansas Prescription Drug Monitoring Program if they have not done so.

And then, most importantly, use it.

Dr. Connie Meeks is the chief medical officer for Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Editorial on 09/12/2016