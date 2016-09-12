Fayetteville, Greenwood, Pulaski Academy still in top 10 of Arkansas football poll

Fayetteville quarterback Taylor Powell completed 17 of 29 passes for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for 2 more touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 43-10 victory over Bryant.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL:

(1) Fayetteville (8) 2-0 98 (2) Spr. Har-Ber (2) 2-0 92 (3) Cabot 2-0 78 (4) Greenwood 2-0 70 (5) North Little Rock 2-0 58 (7) Jonesboro 2-0 35 (8) Pine Bluff 1-1 34 (9) Bentonville 1-1 27 (6) Pulaski Academy 1-1 26 (10) Springdale 2-0 20

Others receiving votes: Bryant 6, FS Northside 3, Rogers 2, Wynne 1.