Fayetteville, Greenwood, Pulaski Academy still in top 10 of Arkansas football poll

By The Associated Press

Posted: September 12, 2016 at 3:02 p.m.

JIMMY JONES
Credit: Special to the Democrat-Gazette
 Fayetteville quarterback Taylor Powell completed 17 of 29 passes for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns and rushed for 2 more touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 43-10 victory over Bryant.

LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.

OVERALL:

  1. (1) Fayetteville (8) 2-0 98

  2. (2) Spr. Har-Ber (2) 2-0 92

  3. (3) Cabot 2-0 78

  4. (4) Greenwood 2-0 70

  5. (5) North Little Rock 2-0 58

  6. (7) Jonesboro 2-0 35

  7. (8) Pine Bluff 1-1 34

  8. (9) Bentonville 1-1 27

  9. (6) Pulaski Academy 1-1 26

  10. (10) Springdale 2-0 20

Others receiving votes: Bryant 6, FS Northside 3, Rogers 2, Wynne 1.