Fayetteville, Greenwood, Pulaski Academy still in top 10 of Arkansas football poll
Posted: September 12, 2016 at 3:02 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with last week's ranking, first-place votes received, records and total points.
OVERALL:
(1) Fayetteville (8) 2-0 98
(2) Spr. Har-Ber (2) 2-0 92
(3) Cabot 2-0 78
(4) Greenwood 2-0 70
(5) North Little Rock 2-0 58
(7) Jonesboro 2-0 35
(8) Pine Bluff 1-1 34
(9) Bentonville 1-1 27
(6) Pulaski Academy 1-1 26
(10) Springdale 2-0 20
Others receiving votes: Bryant 6, FS Northside 3, Rogers 2, Wynne 1.