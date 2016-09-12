Detours expected long Arkansas 58

Repair to a drainage system will require closing a section of Arkansas 58 north of Poughkeepsie in Sharp County for five days beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The work will close the highway between Arkansas 354 and U.S. 63 from 8 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.

The northbound detour route is Arkansas 354 north to U.S. 167, and then U.S. 62 east to U.S. 63, the department said. The southbound detour route is U.S. 63 west to U.S. 62, and then U.S. 167 south to Arkansas 354.

Metro on 09/12/2016