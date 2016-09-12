Clinton gets sick at 9/11 service

NEW YORK -- Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton fell ill Sunday during a memorial service marking the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and left abruptly. Her doctor said later that Clinton had become overheated and dehydrated after an earlier diagnosis of pneumonia but was "recovering nicely."

Video of Clinton's hurried departure from the ground zero memorial showed her buckling and stumbling as she got into her van. Clinton's campaign issued a statement from her doctor later Sunday revealing that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia two days earlier.

The video, which was circulated on Twitter, appeared to show Clinton, 68, flanked by several Secret Service agents, leaning against a security bollard while agents prepare to help her into a black van. As she steps forward, Clinton can be seen falling as agents help lift her into the van.

"Secretary Clinton has been experiencing a cough related to allergies," Dr. Lisa Bardack said in the statement. "On Friday, during follow-up evaluation of her prolonged cough, she was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was put on antibiotics, and advised to rest and modify her schedule. While at this morning's event, she became overheated and dehydrated. I have just examined her and she is now rehydrated and recovering nicely."

Campaign spokesman Nick Merrill said Clinton left the ceremony early and retreated to her daughter Chelsea's apartment in the Gramercy neighborhood of lower Manhattan.

Clinton was not seen for more than two hours, after which she emerged from the apartment building, walking normally, smiling and waving. Merrill indicated that Clinton returned to her Chappaqua residence Sunday afternoon, but did not give an exact time.

She later called off plans to fly to California this morning for two days of fundraising and an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

After attending the Sunday memorial service at ground zero, Republican nominee Donald Trump and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani briefly visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company 1. An NBC News reporter there asked Trump about Clinton's "health incident this morning." Trump shook his head, frowned and said: "I don't know anything about it."

Trump, 70, has previously called Clinton weak and unfit. He has repeatedly questioned her well-being, saying she doesn't have the "strength" or "stamina" for the presidency and accusing her of being "exhausted" and sleeping too much.

According to two Trump advisers, Trump has decided to stay away from seizing on the stumble. As of 8 p.m. CDT Sunday, his normally active Twitter account had only one tweet for the day -- a link to a Facebook post remembering the 9/11 attacks. The advisers said that if Trump is confronted by reporters about Clinton's health, he plans to say he hopes she gets well and may raise questions about the campaign's transparency. An initial campaign statement about Sunday's illness did not mention the pneumonia diagnosis from two days prior.

The advisers spoke on the condition of anonymity since they were not authorized to discuss campaign deliberations.

Both Clinton and Trump had planned to take the day off from formal campaigning in observance of the 9/11 anniversary.

U.S. Rep. Peter King, R-N.Y., a Long Island congressman who stood with Trump's group at the ceremony, said he spoke with Trump shortly after Clinton departed.

"It was actually Trump who told me what was going on," King said in an interview Sunday. "He leaned over and told me that 'Hillary wasn't feeling well.' I said, 'Really?' That was all he said."

King said it was hot enough that officials working at the event offered the dignitaries bottles of water as they stood. But he noted that he did not see anybody accept a bottle.

Temperatures were in the high 70s on Sunday morning in New York, and it was humid.

Unplanned departure

A former Secret Service agent said Clinton's detail's movements show they had not planned for her to leave that early and had to make up security plans on the fly. Clinton's van was not in place when she arrived at the curb, and her detail leader, normally in charge of sticking by her side at all times, had to leave her momentarily to open the door of her van.

A small group of reporters traveling with Clinton were left behind and not immediately informed that she had left.

Clinton had arrived at the memorial site at 8:18 a.m. EDT. Reporters traveling with Clinton became aware about 9:36 a.m. that she was no longer standing where she had been, near several Democratic officials. By 9:48 a.m., her campaign confirmed that Clinton had left the viewing area but offered no more details until about 11 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., who was standing alongside Clinton, indicated that she was not carried away. "It was pretty hot out there, but she seemed fine to me, and left on her own accord," Schumer said in a statement, recalling that he and Clinton had "chatted for quite a while about our remembrances of Sept. 11 and our families."

U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., said he spent time before the ceremony chatting with Clinton and watching her sign autographs and take pictures. He said he was standing behind her during the remembrance and "she did not seem out of the ordinary at all."

"It was stiflingly hot. I was sweating through my shirt," Crowley said. "I had to leave myself. I drank about a gallon of water."

Clinton has been generally healthy, with the exception of clotting in one leg in 1998, and a concussion and associated health problems from a fall in December 2012.

She has been bothered by allergy attacks since she emerged from an August fundraising swing for a series of post-Labor Day campaign events. Last week in Cleveland, she could hardly get through a rally because of a coughing attack. "Every time I think of Trump, I get allergic," she told the crowd to laughter.

The next day on her campaign plane, Clinton told reporters that her allergies flared up twice a year and that she was on antihistamines. "I just upped my antihistamine load to try to break through it," she said. "It lasts a couple days, and then it disappears."

But critics have accused Clinton of hiding more serious health issues.

Giuliani, a close adviser to Trump who is regularly at his side on the campaign trail, said last month that he thinks Clinton is "tired" and "looks sick."

"What you've got to do is go online," Giuliani said on Fox News Sunday in late August, accusing the media of hiding information about Clinton's health. "So, go online and put down 'Hillary Clinton illness,' take a look at the videos for yourself."

Trump, 70, would become the oldest president ever elected. In December, Trump released a four-paragraph letter signed by Dr. Harold Bornstein of Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan that contained few specifics but declared that Trump would "be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency." Bornstein later defended his letter to NBC News, saying that everyone else ever elected to the presidency is "either sick or dead."

Trump spokesman Hope Hicks said in late August that Trump has "no problem" releasing a full medical history, as long as Clinton does the same. Earlier this month, Trump said that he is willing to go first. On Friday, The Dr. Oz Show announced that Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump will appear on the show Thursday to discuss Trump's "own personal health regimen."

Trip canceled

Before Clinton called off today's trip, she had been scheduled to make an economic speech in southern California and attend several fundraisers. It was unknown Sunday whether Clinton would continue with her planned trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Clinton has followed a busy schedule in recent days, and she had appeared healthy when she convened a meeting of national security experts Friday afternoon in New York and then spoke at a fundraising party that night. There Clinton claimed that "half" of Trump's supporters are in a "basket of deplorables" -- a comment that drew sharp criticism from Republicans. Clinton later said she regretted applying that description to "half" of Trump's backers, but she stuck by her assertion that the GOP nominee has given a platform to "hateful views and voices."

Campaign advisers said Trump would try to bring Clinton's "deplorables" comments back to the forefront of the campaign this week.

Clinton has continued fundraising in earnest, even though she could spend $2.2 million every day until the Nov. 8 election without running out of money. As of Sept. 1, her cash advantage over the Trump campaign was $55 million.

Her campaign has a staff of about 700, with a monthly payroll of almost $5 million. She is spending roughly $10 million each week on television ads, according to Kantar Media's political ad tracker. She also just began leasing a Boeing 737, dubbed "Hill Force One," to travel to the most competitive states.

"If you think of an election as a conversation with voters, you have to keep having it all the way through, and that takes significant resources," said Amy Dacey, a Democratic consultant and former chief executive officer of the Democratic National Committee. "It's smart to continue to raise until the end."

Clinton's allies say the continued fundraising helps other Democrats because the party can keep building up voter turnout operations. It also serves as protection in a race against a man who claims to be worth $10 billion and once said he was willing to spend up to $1 billion to get elected. So far, he's put about $60 million of his own money into his campaign.

As rumors have mounted about Clinton's health in recent weeks, her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, has inserted a short section into his campaign speeches about how much stamina she has.

During a keynote address Saturday night at a Human Rights Campaign dinner, Kaine said: "I can't imagine the stamina and energy it takes to run this campaign for 18 months," Kaine added: "This is one determined lady."

Information for this article was contributed by Abby Phillip, Anne Gearan, Kayla Epstein, Philip Bump, Jenna Johnson, Carol D. Leonnig, Robert Costa and John Wagner of The Washington Post; by Jonathan Martin and Amy Chozick of The New York Times; and by Lisa Lerer, Julie Pace, Tom Hays, Michael Balsamo, Laurie Kellman, Julie Bykowicz and Catherine Lucey of The Associated Press.

A Section on 09/12/2016