Chip-seal work set on Clarksville road

A sealing project will require a series of alternating lane closures today on a section of Jamestown Road, also called Arkansas 103, in Clarksville, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The chip-seal treatment beginning at Market Street and continuing south for 1.3 miles will reduce traffic to one lane within the work zone from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Warning signs and flaggers will control traffic, the department said.

The agency calls chip-seal, formally known as bituminous surface treatment, a proven and economical method to seal cracks and provide a durable surface using local materials.

Loose material is swept from the roadway after the treatment, but it often takes from four to eight days until the gravel is fully bonded to the roadway, the department said. Therefore, the department recommends reduced speeds for two weeks after the work.

Metro on 09/12/2016