Austin Allen, Dan Skipper win SEC awards

Arkansas offensive lineman Dan Skipper, left, celebrates with quarterback Austin Allen following a win over TCU on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas.

— Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen and offensive lineman Dan Skipper have been honored for their performances in the Razorbacks' 41-38 double-overtime win at TCU.

Allen was named the SEC's offensive player of the week Monday, while Skipper was named the league's offensive lineman of the week.

Allen completed 17 of 29 passes for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns, and also ran for the game-winning touchdown. The redshirt junior was 5 of 6 for 85 yards on the Razorbacks' final three drives, which all ended in touchdowns. He also caught a two-point conversion pass to tie the game with 1:03 remaining in regulation.

Skipper allowed a sack, but made up for it with a blocked field goal in the final seconds of regulation. The 28-yard attempt by Ryan Graf was low and Skipper blocked it at the line of scrimmage with his left hand to force overtime.

It was the sixth career blocked field goal by Skipper, a 6-foot-10 senior. He has had at least one block in all four seasons at Arkansas.