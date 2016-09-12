Another wall heard from

Word came from dispatches this week that the United Kingdom was thinking about building its own wall. The headlines were hilarious. Why does an island need a wall? Has Trumpism spread across the big water?

(After reading the story, it appears as though the Brits are building a small wall around a port over in France, to keep migrants in nearby camps from jumping aboard ships and sneaking into the UK.)

It all reminded us of a story from World War II, as a prime minister named Churchill visited Paris as the Germans were closing in, and it was clear that France would fall. The French generals asked Churchill what he would do once Paris was captured, and Churchill said he'd fight on. And keep fighting. Churchill was already preparing for the Battle of Britain.

A French general smiled and replied: "I must admit, you have a very good anti-tank obstacle."

Yes, a significant amount of water beats a Maginot Line every time.

Editorial on 09/12/2016