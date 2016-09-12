Afghan explosion kills police official

KABUL, Afghanistan — A hard-charging Afghan police chief with deep experience in Afghanistan’s long conflict with the Taliban was killed in a blast Sunday in Nangarhar province, which has been under threat from the Taliban and affiliates of the Islamic State.

The police chief, Gen. Zarawar Zahid, was visiting an outpost in the Hisarak district when explosives placed near the outpost detonated, according to Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing, according to a statement by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid. The attack came a week after twin bombings outside Afghanistan’s ministry of defense killed at least 40 people, including several senior security officials.

Nangarhar, a province along the border with Pakistan, has faced mounting security perils over the past couple of years, with new Islamic State affiliates complicating the threat from the Taliban insurgency. Zabihullah Zmarai, a member of the provincial council, said the Islamic State pose a danger in five districts, despite repeated operations by the Afghan army.

“Out of the 22 districts, only six are secure,” he said.

The extent of Taliban presence across nearly a dozen districts varies, Zmarai said. But the Hisarak district faced a collapse in recent weeks. That drew the attention of Zahid, who had gone there to supervise a counterattack.

Over the past decade, he rose from a bodyguard to a well-regarded police chief of several volatile provinces. His postings included two stints as the police chief of southeastern Ghazni province, and one term each in Zabul and Paktika provinces.

Zahid was seen as a handson commander, often arriving at the front lines unannounced. He had been wounded twice and had lost two brothers during the decades of war in Afghanistan.

Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Interior Affairs, called Zahid “one of the bravest commanders of Afghan police.”

“He lost his life on the front line of duty in the fight against terrorism,” Sediqqi said.