Adult workshops on nature slated for Ferndale center

The Arkansas Audubon Society has openings in two of the three nature workshops for adults it is offering Saturday and Sunday at Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center in Ferndale.

The workshops are "The Monarch Butterfly: In Nature, in Your Yard and in the Classroom" and "Aquatic Biology." The third program, "The Bird Friendly Backyard," is full.

Robin Duff, a retired science teacher who directs the Audubon Ecology Camp, will lead "Aquatic Biology." Participants will gain hands-on experience in taking water samples and the collection and identification of aquatic organisms using microscopes and field guides.

The health of the watershed will be determined using established protocol.

Ruth Andre, a retired fourth-grade teacher with a decade of experience raising butterflies, will explain the monarch butterfly's life history and environmental challenges. Teachers who participate will qualify for 10 professional development hours from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Workshops begin with orientation at 10 a.m. Saturday and end no later than 3 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $165 (or $205 with lodging Saturday night).

For more information, email Barry Haas at bhaas@sbcglobal.net or see "Fall 2016 Adult Workshops" at arbirds.org.

