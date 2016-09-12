7 killed, 3 hospitalized after Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee officials are trying to determine the cause of a house fire that killed four adults and three children in Memphis and injured three others.

Local news outlets report that the fire began 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Lt. Wayne Cooke of the Memphis Fire Department says a family of 10 lived in the house. Fire officials say four adults and three children died at the scene. Three other children were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in "extremely critical condition."

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire.

It's unclear what started the fire or if the home had a working smoke detector.