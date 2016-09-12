40 Arkansas lawmakers back anti-casino campaign

LITTLE ROCK — Forty state legislators are opposing a ballot measure that would legalize casinos in three Arkansas counties.

The Committee to Protect Arkansas' Values/Stop Casinos Now on Monday released the list of lawmakers backing their bid to stop a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the casinos in Boone, Miller and Washington counties. The proposal would allow three companies owned by supporters of the amendment to open the casinos.

The committee is also suing to try and disqualify the measure from the November ballot and has criticized it for writing a private business into the state's constitution. Supporters of the proposal have called the criticism hypocritical because the committee's supporters include horse and dog tracks that offer electronic gambling like video poker.

