Volunteers needed at public schools

Here's a back-to-school message: Public schools need public support. Not with your tax dollars, which is where most folks tend to throw up their hands when it comes to our public schools.

"Well, I pay my fair share of taxes," I'm often told. My response: "Well, that's not enough."

Not when teachers are going deep into their own pockets to buy basics like crayons and paper for their classrooms. Not when principals are taking time away from their own families to make sure that your child (or grandchild) gets the extra time needed to learn to read at grade level. And not when you have a superintendent pulling his hair out to, among other things, find money to update classroom technology just so schoolkids can take tests properly.

Ask any of these dedicated folks what they would love more than just about anything, and they will tell you a good school volunteer.

This isn't a debate about a particular teacher's alleged imperfections, a specific school's glaring neighborhood challenges or an allegedly bloated school district administration. We can save that for another day.

This is about the rest of us. Those of us who demand quality public education for our tax dollars but have never spent one minute on a public school campus. Never said "Thank you" to an exhausted lunchroom assistant. Never shaken the hand of a frustrated bus driver.

Volunteer for an hour at a local public school and you can do any of these things, and get up close and personal with how your hard-earned money is being spent. Afterward, you may even be able to offer an idea or two on how it can be done better.

Because we're not just talking about writing a check and fundraising. (Although a school will surely take whatever it can get.) The staff want something far more valuable to most of us: our time.

For just one hour out of a classroom's day, they want someone who can read to a group of third-graders, help calm a group of rambunctious seventh-graders or share with a group of quizzical 10-graders why a firm handshake is so important when you graduate into the real world.

How valuable are school volunteers? They can be the difference between an A-rated school and a C-rated school. Period.

Years ago, my wife--the uber school volunteer--told the principal of our daughters' elementary school that she was moving the girls across town to a magnet school. The principal actually broke down in tears, and not because she was going to miss the girls.

You see, my wife is the kind of volunteer that principals love: She isn't there to nag the principal about how best to run the school; she is there to help make it the best possible learning environment for her kids.

No one knows the value of school volunteers and parental involvement more than principals. Volunteers can do the dirty work (spiffing up a classroom) and the heavy lifting (providing hands-on motivation for students and staff). They can help plug all those little unexpected daily holes that school teachers and administrators just can't seem to get to fast enough.

One ever-present hole at many schools is getting the surrounding community to show support. Neighborhood schools are fixtures. But there are "neighbors" who never set foot in them. Instead, many of us just glare and grumble because we're forced to slow down while driving through a school zone.

They deserve better. As any parent knows, every child needs encouragement to do well in school, no matter their background, even kids who are self-motivated. For parents working two jobs, struggling to keep a roof over their heads and put food on their tables, there's often not much left in the tank when it comes to words of support and encouragement.

That's why volunteers are needed. Public schools need your support. There are about 1,200 hours in this school year, so take your pick.

Editorial on 09/11/2016