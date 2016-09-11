Violist, pianist set 5 shows; dancing ensemble performs

Violist Matthew Lipman and pianist Kyung-Eun Na will give five Arkansas performances this week as part of the National Federation of Music Clubs' Arkansas Young Artist Tour.

• 7:30 p.m. Monday: Mabee Fine Arts Center, Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5129.

• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday: Great Room, Truman Arnold Center, Texarkana College, 2500 N. Robinson Road, Texarkana. (870) 773-1118.

• 7 p.m. Thursday: Fine Arts Center, University of Arkansas at Monticello. (870) 460-1060.

• 11 a.m. Friday: Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, Little Rock. (501) 664-3600.

• 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18: White Lecture Hall, Robert Burns Building, Northwest Arkansas Community College, 1 College Drive, Bentonville. (479) 619-4261.

The program, titled "Viola Fantasia," includes Marchenbilder by Robert Schumann; Fuga Libre by Garth Knox; Sonata, op. 11 No. 4, by Paul Hindemith; Adagio by Zoltan Kodaly; Kodaly's arrangement of Fantasia Chromatica by J.S. Bach; and Vadim Borisovsky's arrangement of the Suite from Romeo and Juliet by Sergei Prokofiev. Admission to all five concerts is free.

Architecture lecture

Carlos Jimenez, professor at Rice University's School of Architecture in Houston, will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the lecture hall at the Arkansas Arts Center, East Ninth and Commerce streets, Little Rock, opening the Architecture and Design Network's 2016-17 lecture series. A reception precedes the lecture at 5:30. Admission is free. Email ardenetwork@icloud.com.

Chamber concert

ARmusica -- Julie Cheek, piano; Andrew Irvin, violin; Stephen Feldman, cello; Kate Hamilton, viola; and Milton Masciadri, bass -- will perform Franz Schubert's "Trout" Quintet, 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Also on the program: Passione Amorosa for two basses, transcribed for viola and bass, and Gran Duo Concertante for violin and bass by Giovanni Bottesini. The concert is part of the 2016-17 St. Luke's Festival of the Senses series. Admission is free; a meet-the-artists reception will follow. Call (501) 753-4281 or email St.lukesfestivalofthesenses@yahoo.com.

Taking steps

The Step Crew, an ensemble of dancers, will perform Ottawa Valley stepdance, Irish stepdance and tap-dance, backed by three fiddlers and a five-piece ensemble, to kick off the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Season of Entertainment 36, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $30 and $27. Call (479) 788-7300 or visit uafs.universitytickets.com.

And members of the UAFS music faculty will perform a variety of vocal and instrumental music in a Music Faculty Showcase, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown, 101 N. Second St., Fort Smith. Admission is free. Call (479) 788-7547 or email christopher.barrick@uafs.edu.

Auditions

• Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, will hold auditions, 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29-30, for The Secret Garden (music by Lucy Simon, book and lyrics by Marsha Norman, adapted from the children's classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett). Auditioners should prepare 16-32 bars of a song, preferably from The Secret Garden or a similar musical, and provide sheet music for the accompanist (who will have a copy of The Secret Garden score). There will also be cold readings from the script. A list and description of available roles and a synopsis are available online at argentacommunitytheater.com. Email casting@argentacommunitytheater.com to confirm your intention to try out. Rehearsals begin Jan. 14; production dates are Feb. 22-March 4. Call (501) 353-1443.

• The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, will hold auditions at 10 a.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sept. 18 for an Oct. 8 dramatic reading of Lincoln's Dream, a new play by Phillip McMath, and Intimate Apparel, a drama by Lynn Nottage. Auditioners need only attend one session. Lincoln's Dream director Matthew Mentgen will cast six men (five white, one black) and four women (one black, three white). The role of Abraham Lincoln has been cast. Intimate Apparel director Felicia Richardson will cast four women and two men. Production dates are Jan. 13-14, 20-22 and 26-28. Complete synopses and character lists are available online at weekendtheater.org/news-events/auditions, where you can also download an audition form. Call (501) 374-3761.

Style on 09/11/2016