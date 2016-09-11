Springdale man accused of driving a stolen SUV with drugs inside

A Springdale man was arrested Sunday after police found him driving a stolen vehicle with methamphetamine and marijuana hidden inside it, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Justin Torres, 28, was arrested in connection with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft by receiving, all felonies.

Torres also faces misdemeanor charges of driving without a license or proof of insurance, as well as having a fictitious vehicle license.

Police stopped Torres about 3:50 p.m. Saturday on South Thompson Street when they found that the temporary tags on the vehicle he was driving — a maroon Chevrolet Tahoe —- returned for silver Subaru Impreza, according to the report.

When police ran the vehicle’s license they found the Tahoe was reported stolen.

Inside the vehicle, police found a two-pound container of Dumor MSM — a powdered joint supplement primarily used for horses, which also can be used to dilute methamphetamine, according to the report.

Hidden inside a shoe found in the backseat, police found a red bandanna holding two baggies of marijuana and a “white crystal-like substance,” the report said. Police recovered about 2.8 grams of marijuana and 21.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Another bag found in the vehicle included four Acetaminophen pills, four Codeine pills, 187 Zolpide pills and 90 Springvalley MSM pills.

Torres was being held Sunday at the Washington County jail on a partial bond of $6,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 7:45 a.m. Monday in Washington County Circuit Court.