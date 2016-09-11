In answer to the call

When nature agitates in cataclysmic flooding, tornados, earthquakes, hurricanes, monsoons, landslides, and fuming fires, lives and dreams are shattered, and the realization that there are forces over which humanity has no jurisdiction gives us a sobering pause to assess what is most important in our lives.

Religious fanatics such as John Hagee, Pat Robertson, Mike Huckabee and their brethren rant: "This is God's punishment for [choose a sin]." The good Samaritans circle the wagons and go into action in the spirit of the Palestinian Jew's admonishment to love one's neighbors as one would love himself. While scientists warn us of changing weather patterns that are detrimental to our environment and existence, politicians and corporate interests challenge proven scientific evidence.

I recently loaded my wife's luggage, air mattress, and bedding into the back of a RAV-4 and drove 2.5 miles across town to drop her off at the regional Baptist Disaster Relief headquarters. She was joining a 13-member team that was making an eight-day trip to Walker, La., site of the recent flood that has devastated southern Louisiana and left tens of thousands in dire circumstances.

This was just another day in the lives of the Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers.

After my wife retired, she joined the Retired Teachers' Association and the Baptist Disaster Relief team directed by Harold Johnson. A retired colonel, Harold runs the regional organization with Swiss-watch precision; he has extensive support from Arkadelphia's First Baptist Church membership, including affiliated churches from across the state.

Retired biology professor Kenneth Sandifer and his wife, Lucille, a retired surgical nurse, are part of this team. For years Lucille has not allowed debilitating back pain to get in her way of serving others. Her trademark smile and gentle demeanor light up the space around her. Harold Johnson reminds me of Andrew, the prototypical disciple recognized for his leadership and organizational skills. And Bob Duncan, a retired hospital counselor/chaplain who's devoted his life to helping people put broken fragments of their lives together, continues to do so, even in retirement.

Some 15 years back Tom Martin, First Baptist Church's preacher, challenged the congregation to commit some of its resources and members' efforts to a summer week-long project known as Arms Around Arkadelphia. Years later and under the remarkable leadership of David McCalister, a retired chemist, the program has expanded and has drawn volunteers from other local churches. Some volunteers have traveled from across the state to join in these efforts. A talented musician, David coordinates all the teams much like an accomplished symphony orchestra conductor.

Each year local citizens with limited means submit a list of needs for home repairs/improvements to the church's AAA committee. The committee selects a certain number of applicants/projects based on financial and home improvement needs. Volunteer teams are assigned by expertise, age, and experience. These include teams of plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry, sheet rock, and yard/lawn experts replacing rotten floors, laying floor tiles, repairing damaged sheet rock, replacing unstable hand rails, building accessible wheelchair ramps, replacing doors to accommodate new physical/health realities, repairing plumbing, installing window air-conditioning units, and mowing yards. While each team is performing its designated task, another group of volunteers, working under Roberta Long, prepares and serves lunch and dinner for some 135 volunteers that range in age from 10 to 92.

It is edifying to see Molly Wallace and other parents working alongside their children, a teaching by example as no other. Another wedded team includes Hank (a retired aviation instructor) and his wife, Lela (a retired school teacher) Wilson. While Lela holds a baseboard or molding, Hank, employing the tailgate of his ancient truck as a workbench, cuts the measured lengths. Working in tandem they prime, paint, and nail the molding to give a finishing touch to a room or hallway.

Forester Ron Harrison knows trees, woods, insects, snakes, and wildlife. He'll take off from work for a week to head one of the carpentry teams to, in the manner of the Nazarene Carpenter, fix what is broken down. And there is Bill McCrary, who gushes with enthusiasm as he measures, cuts, nails, and walks around in 105-degree heat index temperatures to encourage, pat on the back, and make sure things are proceeding according to plan.

In May the Baptist Disaster Relief team spent two days in Monticello, feeding well over 100 dentists and hygienists providing free dental care for low-income families and unemployed individuals. Some patients spent the night sleeping on the sidewalk to queue up in long lines for dental work including cleaning, replacing fillings, X-rays, pulling teeth, and making and replacing dentures. The number of patients was in the hundreds.

I recall my wife telling me about the coordinator of this free dental clinic's addressing the patients as follows: 'We are pleased to be here to provide this service. Each one of you is very important to the members of the team. At an earlier time in my life I was in the same dire condition as you are. That you are unemployed and that you lack the means to get dental care elsewhere does not diminish your importance or value to us. We do this because we care, and we do it became it is a mission upon which we are called."

That the richest country the world has known cannot provide decent and reasonably priced health care to all its citizens is a national disgrace made the more macabre by worthless politicians from both sides of the aisle, as well as greedy drug manufacturing companies and their worthless CEOs.

Politicians are notorious for showing up at disaster sites for photo-ops that make their way into political ads. And during this, the season of political campaigning of the worst kind, it behooves American citizens to hold their elected officials to account and demand reasonably priced health care for all.

The Baptist Disaster Relief caravan that left for Louisiana has been called on a mission. Sleeping and working in a spartan setting for six physically demanding days, the team, along with volunteers from across the nation, will be preparing three meals a day for over 7,000 neighbors in real need. And this does not include the Good Samaritan mudding and repair crews numbering in the thousands, who will descend on a sister state to lend a hand at a juncture of greatest need.

And on the seventh day they will head home and rest until the next calling is made out.

Raouf J. Halaby is a Professor Emeritus of English and art. He is a sculptor, a photographer, a writer, avid gardener, and a peace activist. A version of this column recently appeared on the website CounterPunch.

Editorial on 09/11/2016