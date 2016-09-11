Likable, hedonistic Lucifer helps LA cops solve crimes

What is it? Lucifer, Season 1, 13 episodes on three discs from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

When? Now

How much? $39.99

Lucifer? As in the devil? Yes. Satan. Beelzebub. Old Nick. Prince of Darkness.

It seems Lucifer (Tom Ellis) got tired of ruling over Hell and its demons and, instead, decided to retire to Los Angeles, where he runs a club called Lux.

He's a very charming, laid-back sort of persona who spends his time making deals with people (he doesn't take their souls, just promises of favors), seducing women and having a good time.

Until one day one of his protegees is murdered right in front of him and, for the first time, he feels grief and anger.

So, he steps in and starts investigating, much to the dismay of the Los Angeles Police Department detective assigned to the case, no-nonsense Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Lucifer does still have his special powers. He's immortal, irresistible to women and able to get people to reveal their hidden thoughts and desires. Those powers come in quite handy on the case. And while Lucifer isn't necessarily all that interested in crime-solving, he finds Chloe (the only person able to resist his powers) fascinating.

So, Lucifer starts hanging around, which does not make Chloe's ex-husband and fellow detective, Dan Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro), happy. Their young daughter Trixie (Scarlett Estevez) is thrilled, though.

Lucifer actually has a lot on his plate. His right-hand (and Lux bartender) Mazikeen (Lesley-Ann Brandt) is not too happy with his new attitude. And Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), Lucifer's good-boy brother, is anxious for Lucifer to go back to Hell and maintain the whole balance of good and evil thing.

Lucky for him he has a therapist/girlfriend, Dr. Linda Martin (Rachael Harris), to help sort things out.

That sounds different. Yes and no. The "serious detective with an interested, charming amateur sidekick" shtick has been done before (Castle springs to mind).

The subject matter will be a very touchy one for some people. But it does raise some interesting questions.

While it may sound dark and heavy, it's actually humorous. Things get particularly amusing when Lucifer decides to use his truth-telling powers on people in awkward moments.

Are there extras? A few. There are very short character profiles on most of the major players and on the Lucifer-Chloe relationship. The cast and crew panel from Comic-Con 2015 is the lengthiest piece. There are also a few deleted scenes and a gag reel.

