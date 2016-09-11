Killings going unsolved in Chicago

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are solving homicides at a far lower rate than their counterparts in some other major cities.

The findings are a reflection, experts say, of the difficulties detectives face in cracking the culture of silence surrounding the violence committed by the city's street gangs.

Of the 432 homicides committed between Jan. 1 and Aug. 16 of this year, the department has solved 92, or 21 percent of them, the Chicago Tribune reported.

When homicides committed in all years are added in, the department says, the clearance rate is about 30 percent. But that figure is lower than the 49 percent clearance rate in Philadelphia and 56 percent clearance rate in Houston, which ranks just behind Chicago in terms of population size.

Experts say one reason so few are solved is that, as police have long said, the homicides are related to gangs in the impoverished neighborhoods where most of the shootings occur. They say witnesses who live in those neighborhoods are afraid to come forward out of fear of retaliation and a gang culture in which gang members are rarely willing to cooperate with police.

Others suggest that manpower on the police force may be a factor.

"Homicides have gone up and the number of shootings has gone up; and the number of detectives has gone down," said Dean Angelo, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The Fraternal Order of Police says the number of detectives has dwindled from 1,151 in 2009 to 863 as of July. Not only that, the union says, but the number of evidence technicians, who play an intrinsic role in investigations, has dropped from 113 to 84 over that span.

Chicago's lower clearance rate comes amid a sharp spike in the number of homicides and shootings in the city this year.

A Section on 09/11/2016