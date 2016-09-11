Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday. You'll build on the work of the last three months to create what no one was expecting, least of all you. Delighting people becomes somewhat of a hobby for you. November brings a victory. Highlights of 2017 will include teaching the inexperienced, protecting the innocent and adventuring with the worldly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learning to manage those who accept and embrace you can be even more tricky than managing the ones who turn you down. Therefore, if someone is saying "no" to you, consider it a blessing and a time-saver.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The high road will be lonely and dull. The low road leads straight to hell. Cut down the middle. State your truth. Speak your feelings and intentions honestly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): As for that person who rubs you the wrong way -- well, this may never change. Directly following your encounter you'll need to recalibrate yourself back to the good-willed, empathetic person you usually are.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The trick is to apply emotion where it should be applied and leave it out of everything else. This will be harder than you thought it would be today, but if you stay mindful you'll achieve clean emotional boundaries.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It's a treat to be around you now. You make people feel good, as you listen and respond warmly because you're genuinely interested. You never know when you're the best human connection in somebody's day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Let nothing diminish your confidence. You're giving your best and can be proud of that, regardless of the result. On a side note, it's time to lose that possession of yours that's turning out to be something of a money pit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your day will be enhanced by the break you get when things don't go as planned. It's up to you to see the opportunity in this. Stay aware, and don't be afraid to ask more questions. It's the follow-up questions that open doors.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You think you know how you really feel, but you don't until you write about it. Your way will be made smoother through the increased self-knowledge, but it's not just that. Certain things will change as if by magic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The outer signs point to life on the up and up. Inwardly there's some turmoil. It's weird how success can sometimes upset you more than not getting what you want does.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You feel like you're a different person from who you were last year, so it's a little surprising when history repeats. It also serves as a beautiful reminder that history is always in the making.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You usually don't care what people think of you, but this time your loved ones are also being assessed in your reflected light. The steps you take to make sure that light is fabulously flattering will be effective.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): As for the obstacle that lands in your road today, don't go over-thinking this -- the solution is not clever. Likely, the best way is just to put on your metaphorical climbing shoes and get yourself over it.

