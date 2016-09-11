Classes educate children who weren't alive on 9/11

ROGERS -- It's hard for Luke Williams to comprehend the magnitude of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I mean, I wasn't there to witness it, so I didn't really think much about it," said Luke, 13, an eighth-grader at Lingle Middle School in Rogers.

The images and videos he saw Thursday in Aerial Guffey's pre-Advanced Placement American history class, however, moved him.

"Just seeing what happened is -- it's hard to imagine that," he said.

Teachers are working now with a generation of students who either hadn't been born at the time of 9/11 or were too young to remember the coordinated attacks that toppled two World Trade Center towers in New York City and damaged the Pentagon in Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. The attacks killed 2,996 people.

Conveying to the students the significance of 9/11 can be a challenge, Guffey said.

"I had a kid last period who said, 'What does it matter? It was 15 years ago,'" she said. "You've got to try to bring it to them from a different perspective to show them how it affects them today."

Last week, she asked students in her class to compare 9/11 with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, that prompted the United States to enter World War II. The youths examined pictures, posters, political cartoons, music, memorials and the speeches given by Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and George W. Bush after each horrific event.

Guffey told the students that her perspective on Pearl Harbor is similar to how they view 9/11.

"I get it," she told the students. When Pearl Harbor "happened, I wasn't there. I can respect it, it's sad, but 9/11 for me meant more because I was there. I saw it with my own eyes, sitting in class, just like you guys are sitting in class now."

Guffey was a ninth-grader in North Little Rock 15 years ago. She is not obligated to teach about 9/11 as part of her curriculum, but she feels that 9/11's historical significance is on par with that of Pearl Harbor.

Dustin Dean, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Gravette Middle School, said 9/11 is a sensitive subject that grows less so with his students as time passes.

"It has come to the point where none of my students were even born when the event occurred, but I find it no less important to discuss the topic, the lives lost, and the people that would step up to help others," Dean said.

He tells students what he was doing the day hijackers slammed airplanes into the U.S. targets and how his feelings changed throughout the day. He also shows footage of 9/11.

"I listen to their reactions and answer questions to the very best of my ability. I certainly want the students to be inquisitive, but I find that sometimes answers for 9/11 are hard to put into words. My class is 45 minutes, and we generally use all that time with questions and discussions," he said.

Dawn Patafie also chooses to discuss 9/11 with her students, who are much younger than kids in Guffey's or Dean's classes. She's a third-grade teacher at Bentonville's Sugar Creek Elementary School.

Today's 9/11 anniversary has special meaning to her because she was raised on Long Island, N.Y. She was in college in upstate New York at the time of the attacks. She taught for a while in New York City.

Last week, Patafie led her students in making a list of the people they thought were most affected by 9/11. Their list included firefighters, builders and people who were in the buildings that were attacked.

On Friday, she read the students Fourteen Cows for America, the story of some Kenyan villagers whose gift to America was meant to help the country heal.

"Do you think people not even in our country could be impacted by 9/11?" Patafie asked students. After a brief discussion among themselves, her students decided: Yes.

"It affected so many people," Patafie told her students. "It's hard to pinpoint who is impacted the most."

Do her students comprehend the full impact of 9/11? Not fully, she said.

At least one of her students had absolutely no familiarity with it before her class. And Patafie isn't aware of any other elementary teachers who cover 9/11, at least at her school.

Cindy Dewey, principal of Bentonville's Willowbrook Elementary School, said no one at her school teaches about 9/11.

"They do honor our vets and police officers in various ways throughout the year, but do not teach about the specifics of 9/11," Dewey wrote in an email. "I believe that may be part of the curriculum for older grade levels."

Whitney Shaddock is taking this year off from teaching, but she has taught first grade for 10 years, including nine years in Springdale. She most recently taught at Bentonville's Elm Tree Elementary School. She has developed a lesson plan around 9/11 that starts with what it means to be a good citizen. Her students also make little American flags.

She reads to her students The Man Who Walked Between the Towers, the true story about Philippe Petit, who walked a tightrope between the World Trade Center towers in 1974. Shaddock talks about a trip she took to New York City. She shows a slide show of some photographs of the twin towers, before and after the planes hit them.

She also shows a photograph of New York City firefighters raising a U.S. flag at ground zero. She emphasizes things like that, the positives that came from 9/11.

The kids usually ask a lot of questions.

"I try to just tell the truth. There's a way to do that without being gruesome," she said.

A student occasionally will see a picture of the smoking towers and say it looks "cool." Shaddock is quick to explain to that student the gravity of what happened.

