Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Mulhearn Wilson Construction, 17300 Chenal Parkway, Floor 1 & 2, Little Rock, $477,482.

CBM Construction Co., 11525 Cantrell Road No. 206, Little Rock, $263,313.

The Church at Rock Creek, 11500 W. 36th St., Little Rock, $200,000.

P I Roof Maintenance, 1700 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $136,097.

RESIDENTIAL

Jon Callahan Construction, 4900 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, $1,350,000.

Jacob White Construction Co., 5510 Edgewood Road, Little Rock, $897,000.

Lighthouse Construction, 49 Cobblestone Way, Little Rock, $305,000.

Mark Brown and Jill Judy, 904 S. Scott St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Haney Contractors, 716 Sherman St., Little Rock, $285,000.

James H. Price, 8 Rosans Court, Little Rock, $250,000.

James H. Price, 72 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

L & J Construction & Design, 16 Cove Creek Point, Little Rock, $238,000.

Beltran Painting Inc., 23 Whispering Drive, Little Rock, $226,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 14918 Pride Valley Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Dwellings Inc., 104 Bella Rosa Place, Little Rock, $188,000.

Dks Custom Homes, 6501 Fourche Dam Pike, Little Rock, $175,000.

Jones Development Co., 422 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jones Development Co., 424 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jones Development Co., 428 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jones Development Co., 426 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Billy Hartness Construction, 24 Chenal Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Sundial Management & Construction, 498 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

Shirlee & Clem Lambeth, 3936 S. Lookout Road, Little Rock, $85,000.

Tracie J. Kelley, 7800 Bayou Road, North Little Rock, $225,000.

Copestone (dba Robinson Reside), 13726 Smarty Jones Drive, North Little Rock, $200,000.

James and Ashley Henderson, 1508 War Eagle Drive, North Little Rock, $197,500.

SundayMonday Business on 09/11/2016