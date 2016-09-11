Ballot-box hacking: The threat is real

Sure, campaign 2016 has been depressing, the nation is deeply divided, and most Americans don't want to choose between the two most unpopular presidential candidates in history. But the only thing worse than a divisive new president is one elected illegitimately by infected ballots. As we hurtle toward a potential constitutional crisis that is largely being ignored, debating Donald Trump's temperament vs. Hillary Clinton's dishonesty is beginning to look like an indulgence we can't afford.

With Election Day fast approaching, we recently learned there may be reasons for both sides to question the final vote count no matter who wins: Foreign hackers successfully penetrated voter databases in two states this summer, calling into question the security of the voting machines many states will use on Nov. 8. The FBI revealed that the intrusions into election databases in Arizona and Illinois from overseas may have been connected. Outside experts said the data indicated the attacks could have been perpetrated by Russian criminals or Russian government officials.

While the federal government claims that no "specific or credible" threat appears aimed at our national election, it is urging states to conduct tests and bolster the security of their balloting systems. The Department of Homeland Security, which held a conference call with state election officials on Aug. 15, is reportedly considering placing election systems across the country under the umbrella of "critical infrastructure" protection. Yet it's not clear what such a designation would do to prevent an Election Day attack affecting millions of votes in states that have abandoned paper tallies to use electronic voting machines susceptible to attack.

FBI Director James Comey, in announcing the cyberattacks, may have been warning the Russians of retaliation but offered no assurances that our balloting can be secured. He simply repeated how "very, very seriously" the government takes such threats. But Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) left no doubt in an interview on MSNBC recently, saying it's not a question of whether foreign hackers can disrupt the vote count in November, but whether they will.

Conspiracy-makers like Trump's friend Roger Stone were stoking this possibility before the latest news broke, predicting a rigged election and anarchy in the event of a Trump defeat. "I think we have widespread voter fraud, but the first thing Trump has to do is start talking about it constantly," he told Breitbart News. "If there's voter fraud, this election will be illegitimate, the election of the winner will be illegitimate, we will have a constitutional crisis, widespread civil disobedience, and the government will no longer be the government." Stone seemed to relish the nightmare scenario, declaring: "If you can't have an honest election, nothing else counts. I think he's gotta put them on notice that ... it will be a bloodbath. ... We will not stand for it."

Should Clinton lose, it's likely Democrats will claim Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Trump compliments and has called upon to hack into Clinton's emails, fixed the count to elect the Republican nominee.

We face an unprecedented threat to our democracy that would have global ramifications for years to come. Voters, state parties, state governments and the federal government need to treat this as the emergency that it is, and both candidates need to call for a safe and secure process using paper ballots. And Trump needs to stop saying things like "I'm afraid the election's gonna be rigged, I have to be honest." The honest thing is to call upon the responsible parties to print paper voting cards, and to ask everyone to write everything down so it can be recounted and verified afterward. It's not too late to do this, and there's no excuse not to. A poisoned election cannot be undone, but it can be stopped ahead of time.

The system is already under a cloud of doubt, and that needs to be eliminated. Clinton and Trump have an opportunity to step up and lead, uniting the country behind a greater imperative than their own victory. They should take it.

A.B. Stoddard is associate editor of RealClearPolitics and a columnist.

