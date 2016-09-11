At least 45 die in Syria as regime, rebels clash

BEIRUT -- Syrian government warplanes bombarded rebel-held areas around the country Saturday while insurgents shelled government-held neighborhoods in violence that left at least 45 people dead, hours after a U.S.-Russia agreement was reached to try to reduce violence in the war-torn country.

The Aleppo Media Center, an activist collective, said 45 people were killed Saturday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 30 people were killed in Aleppo province and another 39 were killed by airstrikes in neighboring Idlib province.

Contrasting casualty figures are common in the aftermath of attacks in Syria.

The U.S.-Russia deal foresees a nationwide cease-fire starting Monday, followed a week later by a military partnership targeting the Islamic State and other militant groups as well as establishing new limits on President Bashar Assad's forces.

Previous Syrian cease-fires or limited truces have been preceded by spikes in violence as both government and rebel forces seek to consolidate positions or gain new ground in the final remaining hours of warfare.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said the Syrian government accepts the agreement, adding that hostilities will stop in the northern city of Aleppo, the country's largest, for "humanitarian reasons." It did not say when the violence will stop, adding that the U.S.-Russia agreement "was reached with the knowledge and approval of the Syrian government."

The violence suggests that it might be difficult to implement the U.S.-Russia agreement. Both countries possess limited influence on the government and insurgent groups to cease the bombardment.

A cease-fire reached by the two world powers earlier this year and put into effect in late February failed shortly afterward and was followed by months of violence that killed thousands.

Russia is a main backer of Assad's government, while the U.S. has been supporting rebel groups trying to remove him from power. Syria's conflict, now in its sixth year, has continued despite several rounds of peace talks and international attempts to try to end the violence. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, and half the country's prewar population has been displaced.

Saturday's air raids were mostly in the northern provinces of Idlib and Aleppo. Aleppo has been the center of violence in Syria in recent months. About 2,200 people, including some 700 civilians, have been killed there since July, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which tracks violence in Syria.

The Observatory and the Local Coordination Committees activist group also reported an airstrike in the Damascus suburb of Douma, where the dead included four children.

The Observatory said the deadliest airstrike occurred in the northwestern city of Idlib and struck near the main market. The Local Coordination Committees said the airstrikes were carried out by Russian warplanes, adding that they left a number of civilians dead or wounded.

An amateur video posted online showed wounded people being rushed away as debris filled a street and fire blazed in some shops and apartment buildings. The video appeared genuine and corresponded with other reporting of the events.

State TV said insurgents shelled government-held neighborhoods in Aleppo, killing one and wounding others. The channel also reported shelling by the Islamic State on a government-held neighborhood in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour, saying it killed nine and wounded 26.

The agreement comes at a time when Assad is in a much stronger position than where he was a few months ago. Rebel-held parts of Aleppo are under full siege, and two major suburbs of Damascus have been taken from rebel control after an agreement was reached with the government.

A senior member of the main Syrian opposition umbrella group said Saturday that it hopes the new U.S.-Russia agreement will be enforced in order to ease the suffering of civilians, while an official with the group formerly known as the Nusra Front vowed to retaliate throughout the world if the Americans and Russians target them.

Basma Kodmani of the Higher Negotiating Committee said Russia should pressure Assad's government to abide by the agreement reached early Saturday.

"We are closely following this agreement and are waiting for its details to know the conditions of its implementation," Kodmani said by telephone.

The military deal would allow unimpeded humanitarian deliveries to besieged areas around the country.

Assad's forces, backed by pro-Iranian Hezbollah forces and Russian air power, last week cut off the last rebel supply line to the opposition-held part of Aleppo, restoring a siege that was broken last month, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. Syrian troops and their allies also retook almost all the territory lost since a July 31 offensive by the opposition forces in south and southwestern Aleppo province, according to the group, which monitors the conflict through activists on the ground.

The Russia-U.S. deal calls for a joint operations center with intelligence and military officials from both countries. Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said Russian commitments, including the seven-day cease-fire, must be "fully met before any potential military cooperation can occur," according to an emailed statement.

Assad's forces would be restricted to operations against the Islamic State.

Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, one of the most powerful factions in Syria, is part of the Fatah Army coalition that played an instrumental role in the fighting against Assad's forces over the past year in northern Syria.

A Jabhat Fatah al-Sham official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that if the group is hit by Russians and Americans, it will strike back "immediately."

"We have holy warriors who will burn the ground," the official said.

Elsewhere, the Israeli military said Saturday that for the second time in recent days its aircraft struck targets in Syria after a projectile hit the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war.

The military said it hit Syrian artillery positions after the projectile landed in the northern Golan Heights. It caused no injuries. A similar strike took place Thursday.

Information for this article was contributed by Bassem Mroue and Albert Aji of The Associated Press and by Henry Meyer and Nick Wadhams of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 09/11/2016