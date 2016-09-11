And to each his own: Some thoughts on sacred spaces
Posted: September 11, 2016 at 1:48 a.m.
What is the Batcave, after all, if not a shrine to Batman? -- or Starbucks if not a shrine to coffee? People have had many thoughts about shrines, including these:
• "To distant shrines renowned in sundry lands."
-- English poet
Geoffrey Chaucer
• "At the shrine of friendship, never say die."
-- from "Drink With Me," Les Miserables
• "The car has become a secular sanctuary for the individual, his shrine to the self, his mobile Walden Pond."
-- sociologist
Edward McDonagh
• "This is just a shrine. To visit it, much less be inducted, it's still sort of unbelievable to me."
-- player and manager
Joe Torre of the Baseball Hall of Fame
• "Many people keep photos in their homes, in their office, or in their wallet, and happy families tend to display large numbers of photos at home. In Happier at Home, I write about my 'shrine to my family' made of photographs."
-- author
Gretchen Rubin
• "What good are prayers and shrines to a person mad with love?"
-- Roman poet Virgil
