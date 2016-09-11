And to each his own: Some thoughts on sacred spaces

What is the Batcave, after all, if not a shrine to Batman? -- or Starbucks if not a shrine to coffee? People have had many thoughts about shrines, including these:

• "To distant shrines renowned in sundry lands."

-- English poet

Geoffrey Chaucer

• "At the shrine of friendship, never say die."

-- from "Drink With Me," Les Miserables

• "The car has become a secular sanctuary for the individual, his shrine to the self, his mobile Walden Pond."

-- sociologist

Edward McDonagh

• "This is just a shrine. To visit it, much less be inducted, it's still sort of unbelievable to me."

-- player and manager

Joe Torre of the Baseball Hall of Fame

• "Many people keep photos in their homes, in their office, or in their wallet, and happy families tend to display large numbers of photos at home. In Happier at Home, I write about my 'shrine to my family' made of photographs."

-- author

Gretchen Rubin

• "What good are prayers and shrines to a person mad with love?"

-- Roman poet Virgil

Style on 09/11/2016