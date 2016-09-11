A letter from a Greyhound bus

Fifteen years ago today we were temporarily marooned in Toronto. A couple of days later, I wrote this column on a bus traveling from Buffalo to Cleveland. It originally ran Sept. 16, 2001. I've edited it a bit for length.

SOMEWHERE IN PENNSYLVANIA-- We were shedding nuisance currency in the departure lounge shops of Toronto's Pearson International on Tuesday morning before boarding our flight to Cincinnati. Buying sandwiches, we noticed a clot of people, heads turned toward a television monitor. We looked up and saw for ourselves. Special effects. A fake plane slicing into a tower. Disaster movie smoke.

A big man in a tight T-shirt rolled past me, muttering an expletive.

We hurried to our gate to be told our flight was canceled and we should go back to the ticket counter to rebook. It was odd, reversing through customs, back through the metal detectors. At the desk the Delta agent told us there was something wrong with our plane.

It doesn't have anything to do with what's going on in New York?

"What's going on in New York?"

We started to tell him what we'd gleaned--a terrorist attack, commercial airliners apparently involved. He looked at us with noncommittal Canuck pleasantness and clicked his keys. He stopped.

"I've never seen this before. U.S. airspace has been closed."

A supervisor came and spoke into his ear--she had more details. Flight numbers. She said they were big planes.

Karen went to a pay phone to call our hotel to get our room back. Delta booked us on a next-day flight. I went to the Thomas Cook counter for fresh Canadian cash.

A woman stood in the middle of the ticketing hall crying softly into her cell phone.

We rode a limo back to the city. Our driver--a middle-aged Arab in a blue blazer and crisp white shirt--told us the Sears Tower in Chicago had been hit and a car bomb had gone off in front of the State Department.

Someone had blown a hole in the world. I wanted to see it. If we could have driven a rental car across the border, we would have gone. I talked to the newspaper--it was eight hours from Buffalo to Manhattan. But the border closed. Then it was open, but it was a four- or five-hour delay. And then there were no cars.

Greyhound would take us to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls, or to St. Catherine's, but not all the way into Buffalo.

So we watched it on the TV in the press room set up for the Toronto International Film Festival in the Park Hyatt. We sat on the floor with journalists from all over the world, watching what the CBC warned was raw unedited footage. They showed a thrashing figure leaping--or falling--from one of the towers. They showed people cheering in the West Bank. We left to walk the streets.

Bomb threats were being phoned in to Ottawa. The Royal Ontario Museum on Bay Street was cordoned off. Karen asked a firefighter what it was about and he told her "public safety."

We ate our airport sandwiches in a park filled with students and mild sunlight.

There were hand-lettered signs in the shop windows: "Our Canadian hearts are with you." On TV a little girl said it was sad because "Canada and America were the same." Stores closed, tall buildings emptied. Everywhere were tender looks and soft words; patience spread like a balm.

With airports still closed on Wednesday, we decided to try to cross the border on the bus. If we could make it to Cleveland, Karen's father would put us up for the night.

Our Greyhound bus was the first vehicle over the border. There were 14 of us on board and at U.S. Customs, they didn't even look in our bags, they just waved us through. It couldn't have taken 10 minutes. Waiting to change buses in Buffalo, we were jostled--rudely, I thought--by a man named Mohammed. (I looked at his luggage tag.) I cut hard eyes at him but he turned out to be a simple businessman on his way to Cincinnati, then on to Birmingham, Ala.

We settled in, across the aisle from a woman with two small, beautiful children and a couple of rows ahead of an old couple dressed in Navy uniforms, both of them wearing dark glasses--the wraparound kind people wear after they've had something medical done to their eyes. The bus was quiet and we hummed along the south edge of Lake Erie, through the farmlands and the shooting woods of the American Midwest, past prisons that look like high schools and high schools that feel like prisons.

You have caught up with me now, I am writing this on that bus, straining to make sense of what we're going through and how the world has changed.

I am on a bus to Cleveland, my wife is dozing in the seat beside me, and I am scribbling in my little book and I know we will be all right. I know things have changed, but it's not all for the worse. We are all of us together on this bus.

