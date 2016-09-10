Vicious jackalope horde coming from Yellowstone

Dear Otus,

I have read reports that jackalopes have been successfully reintroduced to Yellowstone and are spreading quickly from there. They are fearsome predators with razor-sharp antlers capable of gutting one of our beloved Razorback hogs in no time flat.



And is it true that jackalopes are protected by the federal government? Are there plans to protect our state from these invaders and save our way of life? I hope and pray. Woo pig sooey.

-- Dalton Flanagan,

Fayetteville

Dear Dalton,

It was wholly a pleasure to hear from you and to commiserate with you, in the original Latin past participle definition of "commiserari," created by combining "com" (with) and "miserari" (to pity).

It is with sympathetic pity I received your email, and it is with but little succor that I pass along this information about the jackalopes.

First, some background.

For many years the study of jackalopes fell to the purview of cryptozoologists who also were studying the stuff of legend such as well-known cryptids Bigfoot, hodags, chupacabras and the Bavarian wolpertinger.

It was assumed that because we never saw jackalope carcasses alongside the road (as we do opossums and armadillos), they only existed on the postcards that first became popular in the late 1930s at travel stops such as Stuckey's.

The postcards that depicted the cross between a massive jackrabbit and pronghorn antelope (thus the portmanteau nomenclature) were most popular in Texas, but also found in Montana, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. Legend has it the creatures were most populous in the vicinity of Jackson Hole, Wyo., near Yellowstone.

As we all know, fiction is usually based in fact, and the fact is that back in the earliest days of what was to become Arkansas, white-tailed jackalopes (Lepus townsendii Antilocapra) by the thousands roamed the land between the 900,000-acre Grand Prairie in eastern Arkansas and the hills and hollers of the Ozarks.

Quapaw pottery dating from A.D. 1100 was unearthed in 1989 at a mound on the Menard-Hodges site near Arkansas Post that features 6-inch jackalope effigies.

Henri de Tonti, a Neapolitan fur trapper and trader in the service of France, wrote in his journal in 1702 of having encountered a jackalope near Arkansas Post, but the tale may be apocryphal.

It is well known that the jackalope's only natural predator is the wolf, and once wolves were hunted out of the state (around the mid-1800s), jackalopes succumbed to overpopulation and myxomatosis and likewise disappeared into myth and legend and the American West.

Male jackalopes can stand 2 feet tall and weigh up to 60 pounds. They can hop at speeds approaching 30 mph for about 50 yards.

Both males and females possess the characteristic double-tine prong, but only the males shed their antlers annually following the fall mating season. This is the most dangerous time to encounter a jackalope because without both antlers, it becomes more aggressive.

In 1987, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the controversial Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf and Jackalope Recovery Plan, and from 1995 to 1997, 41 wild wolves from Canada and northwest Montana along with 40 mated pairs of jackalopes were released near Yellowstone's Canyon Visitor Education Center.

Both populations grew and dispersed to establish territories outside the park. At last report (2015), there were 1,704 wolves and 28,500 jackalopes.

In recent years, jackalopes, which reproduce like, well, rabbits, have been reported as far east as Chanute, Kan., and in the Leetown area at Pea Ridge National Military Park north of Fayetteville. There is no evidence the creatures have attacked feral hogs in the Ozarks, but it could only be a matter of time.

Tailgating fans reported seeing one hopping across campus during last week's Arkansas-Louisiana Tech football game, but they had been imbibing and their account can't be considered credible.

My best advice is to be vigilant and report any sightings to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission jackalope contact link at agfc.com.

Until next time, Kalaka reminds you that reintroducing wolves to Arkansas would solve all this worry, but might present a greater problem.

