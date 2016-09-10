The world in brief

Filipino president denies cursing Obama

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday that he told President Barack Obama during their encounter in Laos that he never cursed him.

On a visit to Indonesia, Duterte told the Filipino community there that he told Obama: "President Obama, I'm President Duterte. I never made that statement, check it out."

He said that Obama responded: "'My men will talk to you,' and he replied 'OK.'"

Duterte blamed the media for distorting his words, saying he did utter "son of a b***h" but that it was not directed at Obama.

The comments came Monday, when Duterte was asked about the killings of more than 2,800 suspected drug dealers and users during his presidency, and how he would explain them to Obama.

Obama then canceled a meeting with Duterte in Laos, but the two met informally on Wednesday in a holding room before attending a dinner.

Taliban invaders on run, Afghans say

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghan forces have retaken most of a southern provincial capital, a day after it was nearly overrun by the Taliban in fighting that claimed at least eight Afghan troops, officials said Friday.

After a day of heavy battles, the army and the police regained control of all strategic locations in Tirin Kot, the capital of Uruzgan province, said Mohammad Radmanish, the deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Defense,

Sporadic fighting was going on Friday only in the city's northeastern neighborhood, he added.

The Taliban pushed deep into Tirin Kot on Thursday, setting off fierce fighting. After hours of the onslaught, Kabul sent Afghan commandos and reinforcements to Tirin Kot, backed by U.S. airstrikes.

Radmanish said more than 80 Taliban fighters were killed in the past 24 hours as Afghan forces repelled the insurgent attack. He did not provide a casualty toll for Afghan forces or civilians.

Criticism on settlements riles Netanyahu

JERUSALEM -- Israel's prime minister rejected international criticism of West Bank settlement construction on Friday, equating it to "ethnic cleansing" of Jews and insisting the settlements are not an obstacle to peace.

Israel has been widely criticized, including by its close ally the United States, for building settlements in territories captured in the 1967 Mideast war, land the Palestinians want as part of their future state.

Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted online that he has "always been perplexed" by claims that Israeli settlement building is "an obstacle to peace."

He pointed to Israel's Arab minority, which enjoys citizenship and voting rights but often faces discrimination in housing and employment.

"No one would seriously claim that the nearly 2 million Arabs living inside Israel, that they're an obstacle to peace," Netanyahu said. "Yet the Palestinian leadership actually demands a Palestinian state with one precondition: No Jews. There's a phrase for that: It's called ethnic cleansing."

Ahmed Majdalani, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, dismissed Netanyahu's remarks as "lies."

"These are silly claims," he said. "It's Netanyahu who conducts ethnic cleansing every day in Jerusalem and the Palestinian territories by announcing [new] settlement units. ... The settlements are an ongoing war."

Relenting, Facebook restores '72 image

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Facebook on Friday reversed its decision to remove postings of an iconic 1972 image of a naked, screaming girl running from a napalm attack in Vietnam, after a Norwegian protest against the tech giant.

Protests in Norway started last month after Facebook deleted the Pulitzer Prize-winning image by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut from a Norwegian author's page, saying it violated its rules on nudity.

The protest escalated on Friday when Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg posted the image on her profile and Facebook deleted that, too.

Initially, Facebook stood by the decision, saying it was difficult to create a distinction between allowing a photograph of a nude child in one instance and not others. But late Friday Facebook said it would allow sharing of the photo.

