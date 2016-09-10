U.S., Russia reach agreement on Syria

GENEVA -- The United States and Russia early today announced a breakthrough agreement on Syria that foresees a nationwide cease-fire starting Monday, followed a week later by a partnership between the rivals against the Islamic State and other militant groups.

After a daylong final negotiating session in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said early today that the plan could reduce violence in Syria and lead to a long-sought political transition, ending more than five years of bloodshed. He called the deal a potential "turning point" in a conflict that has killed as many as 500,000 people, if complied with by Syrian President Bashar Assad's Russia-backed government and U.S.-supported rebel groups.

The cease-fire begins at sundown Monday, Kerry said, coinciding with the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

A "bedrock" of the agreement, Kerry said, is Russia's ensuring that Assad's air force no longer will fly combat missions over opposition and civilian areas. "This step is absolutely essential," Kerry said. "By all accounts, Assad air attacks have been the main driver of civilian casualties and migration flows" out of Syria.

"It has the ability to stick, provided the regime and the opposition both meet their obligations, which we -- and we expect other supporting countries -- will strongly encourage them to do," he added.

"No one is basing this on trust," he said. "We are basing it on oversight and compliance."

Kerry's negotiating partner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, confirmed the agreement and said it could help expand the counterterrorism fight and aid deliveries to Syrian civilians under U.N. auspices that have been stalled for weeks. He said Assad's government was informed of the accord and was prepared to comply.

"The United States is going the extra mile here because we believe that Russia, and my colleague, have the capability to press the Assad regime to stop this conflict and to come to the table and make peace," Kerry said, citing a number of recent meetings with Lavrov.

"This is just the beginning of our new relations," Lavrov said.

The deal culminates months of frenetic diplomacy that included four meetings between Kerry and Lavrov since Aug. 26, and a lengthy discussion in China between Presidents Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin. The arrangement hinges on Moscow pressuring Assad's government to halt all offensive operations against Syria's armed opposition in specific areas, which were not detailed. Washington must persuade "moderate" rebels to break ranks with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, formerly the Nusra Front, and other extremist groups.

Kerry said it would be "wise" for opposition forces to separate completely from Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, a statement Lavrov hailed.

"Going after Nusra is not a concession to anybody," Kerry said. "It is profoundly in the interests of the United States."

caution in washington

The proposed level of U.S.-Russian interaction has upset several leading national security officials in Washington, including Defense Secretary Ashton Carter and National Intelligence Director James Clapper. Officials at the Pentagon and at the White House have argued over Russia's trustworthiness, and some have theorized that Russia was trying the run out the clock until the end of the administration in hopes of a better deal from Obama's successor.

After the Geneva announcement, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook offered a guarded endorsement of the arrangement and cautioned, "We will be watching closely the implementation of this understanding in the days ahead."

The deal was welcomed in Geneva by Staffan de Mistura, the U.N. special envoy for Syria.

"The United Nations hopes that the political will that led to this understanding is sustained," he said. "It creates a real window of opportunity which all relevant actors in the region and beyond should seize to put the crisis in Syria on a different path and ease the violence and suffering being endured by the Syrian people."

The military deal would go into effect after both sides abide by the truce for a week and allow unimpeded humanitarian deliveries. Then, the U.S. and Russia would begin intelligence-sharing and targeting coordination, while Assad's air and ground forces no longer would be permitted to target Jabhat Fatah al-Sham; they would be restricted to operations against the Islamic State group.

The arrangement ultimately would aim to step up and concentrate the firepower of two of the world's most powerful militaries against the Islamic State group and the former Nusra Front, listed by the United Nations as terrorist groups.

Both sides have failed to deliver their ends of the bargain over several previous truces.

But the new arrangement goes further by promising a new U.S.-Russian counterterrorism alliance, only a year after Obama chastised Putin for a military intervention that U.S. officials said was designed mainly to keep Assad in power and target more moderate anti-Assad forces.

Russia, in response, has chafed at the U.S.' financial and military assistance to groups that have intermingled with Jabhat Fatah al-Sham on the battlefield.

At one point Friday, Lavrov said he was considering "calling it a day" on talks, expressing frustration with what he described as an hourslong wait for a U.S. response.

"It is the primary responsibility of the leading powers, first of all Russia and the United States....to do everything to create the necessary conditions to settle this very difficult conflict," he said, "despite all the problems that have arisen ... [and] all the mistrust still with us."

He then presented journalists with several boxes of pizza, saying, "This is from the U.S. delegation," and two bottles of vodka, adding, "This is from the Russian delegation."

barrel bombs reported

Russia is supposed to restrain Assad's forces from conducting any air operations over areas controlled by Jabhat Fatah al-Sham and opposition groups, which the United States hopes will end the dropping of barrel bombs, including chlorine-gas attacks.

Barrel bombs were reported this week in Aleppo, Syria's most populous city and the new focus of the conflict.

Volunteer first responders said Friday that they pulled the bodies of nine people, including four children, from the rubble after air raids on a rebel-held area.

The Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said helicopters dropped the barrel bombs. The activist-operated Aleppo Media Center and the Local Coordination Committees also reported that nine were killed in the bombing. The committees said five were wounded, and rescuers continued to search the rubble for survivors.

On the other side of the city, shelling by insurgents Friday afternoon killed 10 people. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included four children and that 30 people were wounded.

In northern Syria, a Turkish tank was struck during fighting between Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces and Islamic State militants, killing three soldiers, according to military officials. Another soldier wounded in the strike was evacuated, they said.

The officials provided the information on condition of anonymity in line with government rules.

Seven Turkish soldiers have been killed since Turkey's Aug. 24 incursion into northern Syria, which drove the Islamic State away from the border and also is intended to counter the advance of U.S.-backed Kurdish forces, which Ankara views with suspicion.

In addition to those killed, Syria's conflict has chased millions of people from their homes, contributing to Europe's worst refugee and migrant crisis since World War II. As Syria's government battles rebels, the Islamic State militant group has emerged from the region to become a global terror threat.

Information for this article was contributed by Bradley Klapper, Jamey Keaten, Sarah El Deeb and Suzan Fraser of The Associated Press; by David E. Sanger of The New York Times; and by Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

A Section on 09/10/2016