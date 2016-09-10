Tools and Toys

Gilmour Flat Soaker Hose

What's to love: Because it is flat, it is easy to store at the end of the season.

What does it do: Preparing for a fall garden? Soaker hoses help get water to the roots of plants. The slow seeping of the water through the recycled vinyl hose and clog-resistant fabric cover prevents water waste and provides a deep soak. The hose can be used above ground or buried under mulch. The hose is available in several lengths. List price for the 75-foot hose is $22.99.

O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop & Bucket System

What's to love: Wringing out the mop is so easy.

What does it do: It's a mop and a bucket. The mop has a microfiber triangular head for easier cleaning and getting into hard-to-reach places. The bucket has a built-in spinning wringer that is operated with a foot pedal on the outside of the bucket, allowing the user to control the speed of the spinner and the amount of moisture left in the mop. The mop head can be removed and machine washed or replaced if needed. Suggested retail price is $39.99.

HomeStyle on 09/10/2016