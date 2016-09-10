Toile wallpapers updated with street scenes, rappers

Toile de Jouy is named after the French town of Jouy-en-Josas, where it got its start in the 18th century. That explains all those pastoral scenes peopled by farmers in Colonial-era garb. Yet these toile designs also telegraphed the news of the world, whether it be balloon voyages, the American victory in a revolutionary war or the toppling of a king. You can still buy those designs as wallpaper or fabric.

You can also purchase toiles that reflect today's times, whether it be the United Kingdom during the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the vibrancy of Brooklyn, N.Y., or even events as mundane as weekly trash day. Toile wallpapers from makers like Brooklyn's Flavor Paper, Scotland's Timorous Beasties or Studio Printworks of Hoboken, N.J., comment on the world around us with a sometimes sardonic eye.

"The idea is to be more tongue-in-cheek," said Dennis Shah, founder, president and owner of Studio Printworks. "Why not have a little fun?"

Contemporary toiles like these can be used wherever you want, he added. If you're "a little shy," consider toile for the guest bathroom or the interior closet, he suggested, noting the design is sure to be a conversation piece.

"After a party, a guest comes out and says, 'Is that what I think I saw?'" Shah said.

