Super Quiz: Cultural Literacy: People
Posted: September 10, 2016 at 1:39 a.m.
Winner of four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics (J.O.)
The first black to play baseball in the major leagues (J.R.)
World War II general called "Old Blood and Guts" (G.P.)
She refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus. (R.P.)
He came to prominence with his book Unsafe at Any Speed. (R.N.)
"I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country." (N.H.)
He was known as "Johnny Appleseed." (J.C.)
He was killed by Aaron Burr in a duel. (A.H.)
He founded the Tuskegee Institute, a college for black students. (B.T.W.)
Answers
Jesse Owens
Jackie Robinson
George Patton
Rosa Parks
Ralph Nader
Nathan Hale
John Chapman
Alexander Hamilton
Booker T. Washington
HomeStyle on 09/10/2016