Super Quiz: Cultural Literacy: People

Winner of four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics (J.O.)

The first black to play baseball in the major leagues (J.R.)

World War II general called "Old Blood and Guts" (G.P.)

She refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus. (R.P.)

He came to prominence with his book Unsafe at Any Speed. (R.N.)

"I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country." (N.H.)

He was known as "Johnny Appleseed." (J.C.)

He was killed by Aaron Burr in a duel. (A.H.)