Super Quiz: Cultural Literacy: People

Posted: September 10, 2016 at 1:39 a.m.

  1. Winner of four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics (J.O.)

  2. The first black to play baseball in the major leagues (J.R.)

  3. World War II general called "Old Blood and Guts" (G.P.)

  4. She refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Ala., city bus. (R.P.)

  5. He came to prominence with his book Unsafe at Any Speed. (R.N.)

  6. "I only regret that I have but one life to lose for my country." (N.H.)

  7. He was known as "Johnny Appleseed." (J.C.)

  8. He was killed by Aaron Burr in a duel. (A.H.)

  9. He founded the Tuskegee Institute, a college for black students. (B.T.W.)

Answers

  1. Jesse Owens

  2. Jackie Robinson

  3. George Patton

  4. Rosa Parks

  5. Ralph Nader

  6. Nathan Hale

  7. John Chapman

  8. Alexander Hamilton

  9. Booker T. Washington

