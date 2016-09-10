Springdale police: Man fractures fiancee's jaw

Springdale police arrested a North Carolina man on Friday after he assaulted his fiancee, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Austin Church, 20, of 1686 Kite Road in Millers Creek, N.C., was arrested in connection with charges of aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening, both felonies.

Church also faces misdemeanor charges of third-degree battery, theft of property, fleeing, refusal to submit to a blood-alcohol test and interfering with emergency communications.

Police were called around 11:53 p.m. to the Station Apartments at 2928 Pullman Drive on a report of a disturbance, where they found a woman badly beaten and struggling to breath, according to the report. The victim said Church, her fiancee, struck her in the face then tried to strangle her while she was on the floor, the report said. She added that Church also threatened her with a hammer.

The victim suffered a hairline fracture to the left side of her jaw, according to X-rays taken at the hospital. The report also said she possibly suffered a contusion to her right eye and had bruises all over her body.

Church took the victim's phone after beating her, then left the apartment complex, the report said. Police found Church walking on Thompson Street and arrested him after a brief scuffle. Officers also found a knife inside Church's backpack that had been reported stolen.

Church was being held Saturday at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $10,000.